From here:

Court agrees to immediately finalize Voting Rights Act decision | SCOTUSblog

“In her four-page dissent, Jackson suggested that the court itself was taking sides in the battle over redistricting. She wrote that developments in the wake of last week’s ruling in Callais “have a strong political undercurrent.”

“To avoid the appearance of partiality,” she emphasized, “we could … opt to stay on the sidelines and take no position by applying our default procedures.”

In a five-paragraph concurring opinion, Alito called Jackson’s suggestion that the court should allow the 32-day waiting period to expire “to ‘avoid the appearance of partiality’” “baseless and insulting.”

Complying with the waiting period, Alito posited, could itself be construed as partisan, because it would favor the defenders of the 2024 map. Alito also pushed back against Jackson’s contention “that our decision represents an unprincipled use of power,” calling it a “groundless and utterly irresponsible charge.”

Yikes! Take that Ketanji Brown - how d’ya like them apples. Such a slap down should cause a SCOTUS vacancy as I is clear that thre are fundamental doubts about the competency of Jackso o come up with valid legal opinions by other ‘Supremes’.

Remember this – (from brave AI)

“During her 2022 Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Senator Marsha Blackburn asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to define the word “woman.”

Jackson responded, “I’m not a biologist,” and explained that her role as a judge is to address disputes based on the law rather than provide a general definition.

She further clarified that while she believes transgender people exist and deserve equal protection, she would decline to pre-judge how she might rule on future cases involving transgender rights.”

Typical CYA wokery. Fani Willis would approve!

“The dissenters in the 6-3 Supreme Court ruling of Louisiana v. Callais were Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Justice Kagan wrote the dissenting opinion, joined by the other two liberal justices, arguing that the majority’s decision rendered Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act “all but a dead letter.”

Out of interest, check out this extract from Kagan’s Wikipedia page:

“She felt very strongly that there should be ritual bat mitzvah in the synagogue, no less important than the ritual bar mitzvah.”

Must be a typo! Elena Kagan - Wikipedia

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