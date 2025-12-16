Peter’s Newsletter

Jomico
6h

You have to laugh at this proposal, millions of data flowing every minute, in order for the scrutiny to cover every bit of transmission will take multiples of man hours ..the people that fly under that radar are using the dark web through multiple layers of encryption.. tor ..or onion layers of encryption..that would take several months of computer crunching to open one transmission.

It is clear these buffoons are using fear to strangulate what should be private conversations, in the meantime , child trafficking is at an all time high with trafficking being conducted via satellite communication which bypass servers being filtered through ISP.. what a joke.

