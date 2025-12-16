This proposed EU regulation effectively turns any phone or computer into an instrument of surveillance and intrusion. “Siri, tell me: how many civil servants are reading our conversations?” Just preventively, of course: to fight Evil.

“As of December 16, 2025, the EU Chat Control regulation, formally known as the Regulation to Prevent and Combat Child Sexual Abuse (CSAR), is not yet final EU law. The legislation is still undergoing negotiations in a trilogue process involving the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, and the European Commission.”

“A political agreement was reached on November 26, 2025, which removed the requirement for mandatory scanning of all private messages, a key point of contention.

Instead, the revised proposal allows platforms to conduct voluntary scanning of user content for child sexual abuse material (CSAM), while also requiring them to cooperate with a newly established EU Centre on Child Sexual Abuse.

Despite this compromise, the regulation has not been formally adopted and remains subject to final approval by the European Parliament and the Council.

The final text of the regulation is still being negotiated, and it has not yet entered into force. Therefore, it is not yet binding EU law.

‘ChatControl’ is not dead: EU draft law takes on a new form and still raises fears of large-scale digital surveillance

“The final version, the one that was adopted, was not without a certain opposition. The last vote was far from unanimous: the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Poland voted against, while Italy abstained, reflecting deep concerns within the EU about the legality and proportionality of the measure. Negotiations, known as “trilogues”, between the Council and the European Parliament will start soon in order to finalise the text before April 2026.”

Chat Control: The EU’s Plan to Read Your Messages — All of Them :: Gatestone Institute

“Some criticisms of the proposed regulation point to violations of the secrecy of correspondence, fundamental freedoms and the right to a fair trial. Communications between lawyers and their clients will be scanned, as will WhatsApp messages with your doctor about erectile dysfunction problems or suspected cancer. By definition, nothing escapes its doting supervision. Everything is suspect. You are suspect.”

“As most of the targeted internet and technology service providers are American, Chat Control, even in its new hypocritical “Stasi-lite” guise, will inevitably lead to confrontation with the U.S. government. Chat Control would apply not only to communications originating in Europe and destined for Europe, but also to EU member-state citizens on American soil as well as to communications from anywhere in the world to Europe.”

“A central objection raised by privacy advocates and secure messaging services — WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and others — is that scanning fundamentally undermines end-to-end encryption. In reality, it abolishes it.”

“More monitoring, but not more protection”

“It’s very encouraging that the new proposal no longer demands blanket chat monitoring. That’s a major step forward in balancing the very necessary protections for children online with the security and privacy risks these measures pose to society as a whole.

“However, several elements of the proposal continue to present serious risks without offering clear, demonstrable benefits for children.

For example, the scope of what can be monitored has expanded considerably: whereas previously only links and images could be scanned, the new proposal extends this to text messages and videos. This will further infringe on our fundamental privacy rights and produce many more false reports, ultimately undermining the effectiveness of protective measures.

“In contrast, chats via messaging services such as WhatsApp or Signal are end-to-end encrypted. This means a message is encrypted on the sender’s device and remains scrambled until it’s decrypted only on the recipient’s device. To allow authorities to search these messages for CSAM, the proposal relies on a controversial technology known as client-side scanning. “

“When using AI to search for unknown depictions of abuse, there’s a very high risk that perfectly harmless images will also be flagged as problematic. This could include photos of children on the beach or images of skin conditions sent by parents to a paediatrician. Current technology simply isn’t capable of reliably identifying images of abuse. Therefore, the potential benefits of this legislation don’t outweigh the risks to users’ privacy.”

“Would age verification based on biometric, behavioural, and contextual information, such as browser history, solve the problems you’ve mentioned?

This kind of age verification is much more invasive than age verification using ID documents, as it creates an incentive for more extensive collection of personal data. It carries a disproportionately high risk of serious data protection violations, as it currently relies predominantly on AI-based methods, which are known to process the required data types – such as biometric data – with high error rates and show systematic biases against certain minority groups. “

This includes SubStack.

“The core principles of the legislation are clear:

“Detection software would be embedded in the messaging app or the operating system to scan chat content and automatically forward any material flagged as prohibited to law enforcement agencies.”

The automatic scan of private content (texts, images, videos) sent through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, or prompts sent to AI platforms (e.g. ChatGPT) would take place “client-side,” before its encryption, meaning directly on your phone, tablet or computer. Welcome to 1984. In the first proposal for a Chat Control project in 2022, such scanning was mandatory. In the current proposal, it is optional — but strongly recommended.

Whenever there is a desire to expand control over European citizens, “terrorism” or pedophilia is invoked. It is a clever tactic: who would want to be perceived as supporting terrorists or sympathizing with pedophiles?

Of course, however, that does not seem to be the regulation’s true objective. The real issue appears to be the government’s desire to control, regulate, police and monitor European citizens down to their smallest gesture.

The unelected, untransparent and unaccountable EU does not care about your freedom; it fights against it (such as here and here).

Some companies, such as Signal, are threatening to leave the EU rather than compromise encryption. It takes far more, however, to move the European Commission: after all, the European economy is flourishing so “brilliantly” that it can easily afford to chase away the world’s best companies.

The latest version of the draft regulation — put forward by the socialist Danish EU presidency — transforms the scanning requirement into a “voluntary option”, allowing a political agreement between member states. This reversal is merely a rapid cosmetic fix: the proposal maintains all the mechanisms that, in practice, establish widespread, arbitrary and massive control. It is, essentially, a totalitarian structure.

Nextcloud, a privacy and encryption advocacy organization, warns that the proposed regulation poses “a fatal threat to our democracies”. It creates an infrastructure capable of spying on private conversations on a massive scale, making them accessible with a single click to even the most inconsequential civil servant.

Unfortunately, none of these objections is likely to sway the European Commission’s refined minds. Ideologues occasionally have a way of being impervious to reality, reason or any values other than their own. In the corridors of the EU, control appears to be the dominant value. All these people hear is force.

