First 5-year charts of share prices for Pfizer and BioNTech

Here’s a few recent articles on BioNTech:

BioNTech slides as vaccine sales drop, restructuring plan takes shape

German vaccine maker BioNTech to cut up to 1,860 jobs, close plants

“German vaccine manufacturer BioNTech, which became known around the world for its Covid-19 jab with Pfizer, is to close several production sites with up to 1,860 jobs affected.

The Mainz-based company on Tuesday attributed the cuts to overcapacity and cost-cutting measures.

Sites in Idar-Oberstein, Marburg and Tübingen within Germany are set to close by the end of 2027, while a facility in Singapore is due to shutter by the first quarter of next year.

The biopharmaceutical company expects to achieve annual savings of up to €500 million ($580 million) once the measures have been fully implemented in 2029. The funds are to be used for the research, development and market launch of cancer drugs.

The announcement came after BioNTech reported a decline in revenue in the first quarter from €182.8 million last year to €118.1 million, primarily due to lower sales of Covid-19 vaccines.”

From Brave AI:

“Pfizer’s COVID vaccine sales have declined by approximately 78% from their 2022 peak.

2022 Sales: Pfizer reported $37.8 billion in revenue from its Comirnaty vaccine, which accounted for the majority of its record $100.3 billion total revenue that year.

2026 Sales: In the first quarter of 2026, the vaccine generated $232 million in revenue, representing a 59% year-over-year decline from the same period in 2025.

Full-Year Projection: Pfizer expects full-year 2026 COVID product sales (including Paxlovid) to total around $5 billion, a significant drop from the combined $56.7 billion generated by Comirnaty and Paxlovid in 2022.

Sic peaking in late 2021, Pfizer’s share price has halved and BioNTech’s share price is down by around 75%.

BioNTech is valued at 28 billion bucks and Pfizer at 151 billion bucks.

I wonder what impact on sales and the share prices will be of ‘on-going ‘ safety reports.

From Brave AI:

“Pfizer has not published a single, final product safety monitoring report for its COVID-19 vaccines, as regulatory bodies require continuous, ongoing safety monitoring for as long as the vaccine remains on the market.

Continuous Obligation : Drug manufacturers are legally required to continuously monitor the safety profile and submit Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSURs) to regulatory authorities like the EMA and FDA.

Recent Updates : The European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued its most recent safety update for Comirnaty in November 2024 , incorporating data from the second half of 2023 and additional scientific studies.

Data Transparency : While individual safety reports are submitted to regulators, recent efforts have focused on releasing clinical trial datasets (such as the ADSL dataset released by the FDA in March 2023 ) rather than a final consolidated public report.

Pfizer’s Stance: In September 2025, Pfizer reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of its vaccines and stated it continues to post resources supporting their impact on global health, but did not announce a definitive “final” safety report.

· Based on the provided search context, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released the final batch of documents related to the licensing and safety monitoring of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine (ages 16 and up) in early December 2023 (specifically reported on December 4–6, 2023). · These documents, totaling over 51,000 pages, were released following a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and include the data relied upon by the FDA to approve the vaccine. The release revealed that the FDA had previously determined its post-marketing safety monitoring system (specifically the CBER Sentinel Program) was “not sufficient” for assessing certain risks, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, at the time of approval. · Additionally, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a safety update for Comirnaty (Pfizer’s vaccine) in November 2024 to include further information on safety in infants born to vaccinated individuals and immunocompromised participants.

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