Recent BTC price action:

Btc will rise when there are more buyers than sellers and fall when the opposite occurs – it generates zero cash flow, so in the eyes of a value investor, who wants the protection of dividends and cash flow, it is worth precisely nothing - other than the prospect of the next buyer paying more.

Back at the end of October, BTC was trading at around $114,000 per coin, now it is at around $87,000 for a fall of over 20% - Which is what is usually defined as a a “bear” market.

Lots of highly paid “experts” were predicting $200,000 by Christmas!!!

From Brave AI:

“Bitcoin is on track to potentially reach $200,000 by the end of 2025, with several analysts and institutions forecasting this milestone. A bullish outlook is supported by strong institutional demand, particularly from spot Bitcoin ETFs, and growing corporate treasury allocations, which are seen as key drivers of price momentum.

Citigroup has projected a best-case scenario where Bitcoin could reach $199,000 by year-end, driven by ETF inflows and user growth, though their base case remains at $135,000.

Standard Chartered also predicts Bitcoin could hit $200,000 by the end of 2025, citing corporate treasury adoption as a major demand driver.

Technical analysis suggests Bitcoin is consolidating within an ascending symmetrical triangle, with a breakout potentially triggering a move toward $123,731 and beyond, with $200,000 seen People have made many millions out f BTC as a possible target in the coming months .

Analysts like Tom Lee have publicly stated Bitcoin could reach $200,000 by Christmas , adding to the market’s optimism.

However, some analysts caution that reaching $200,000 this year is improbable due to insufficient buying volume and the risk of rapid price declines if momentum is not sustained.

Opinions are like noses, right?

Experts get paid very high 6 figure salaries and more – just to use the “vocabulary de jour”.

People have made fortunes by “HODL’ing” BTC – just not in the last few months.

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription to support my work.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan