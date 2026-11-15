The UK is being led down by the garden path by its economically illiterate leaders since 2010 from Theresa May to Andy Burnham

Using figures sourced from verified ‘proven’ United nations ‘models’ the costs of pursuing ‘net zero’ 20250climate goals are revealed.

The UK’s economic growth will be throttled by climate goal measures.

Here is the full interview with Andrew Neil:

‘Industrial-scale gaslighting!’ | This data destroys net zero myths | Bjorn Lomborg x Andrew Neil

“On this edition of The Andrew Neil Report, the broadcaster is joined by political scientist Bjorn Lomborg to discuss the crucial figures around net zero.

Bjorn has released a new, free website ‘Net Zero Cost Benefit’, where anyone can find the exact financial breakdowns of what every country gets back vs how much they put in to net zero. You can find a link to the website below, but this is one interview you won’t want to miss. This is The Andrew Neil Report.

The free website calculating costs and benefits of the ‘net zero’ transition are available for over 200 countries here:

Net Zero Cost Benefit

Read it and weep at the economic stupidity of politicians everywhere.

There is not a single country that has reduced its energy costs by switching to ‘renewables’.

Cost on the y axis- percent of solar and wind in use on the x axis.

You show this chart to any developing country, and they should run a mile from western government such as th EU, UK or China offering loans and subsidies. There is no such thing as a free lunch.

Lomborg draws the analogy of having one car powered by renewables, but needing to have another ICE (fossil fuel powered) car always ready to use for when the sun does not shine and the wind doesn’t blow.

There is no way that battery storage solves this problem- it can provide maybe half an hour of standby power when what is need is MONTHs of back-up.

For the UK, the costs to GDP from forcing through the transition to renewables is as below:

One third of one-degree centigrade reduction for 700 billion pounds!!!

And on the global level?

The ‘cost’ to global GDP$255 trillion bucks by 20250, to maybe, reduce warming by a little over 1 degree C.

Remember these numbers are based on UN Models and those of the world’s best eco-climate analysts. They are NOT made-up numbers by either climate cultists OR anti-climate realists.

I suggest these are conservative estimates and likely to be double.

Next time you get the chance, put these numbers to your politicians at the local and government level and ask then the simple question- are you insane?

While we are on the topic check this out:

Net Zero is falling apart, one target at a time - CapX

(h/t ZeroHedge)

“The Government is set to water down the Zero Emission Vehicle mandate, which sets targets for the sale of new cars

Just 26.6% of new cars sold so far this year are electric. The target is 33%

Labour ministers who are both Europhile and Net Zero fundamentalists are going to have to choose what is most important to them.”

“Virtually every interim target on the way to the Government’s overall, legally binding 2050 Net Zero target is being abandoned, or relaxed, as it flies headlong into reality. New oil-fired boilers were due to be banned from 2026, gas-fired boilers by 2035. There were going to be 600,000 heat pump installations a year by 2028.

All these targets have gone, once it became clear that they could not be met.

Moreover, the electricity grid was going to be fully decarbonised by 2030; that target has already been subtly downgraded to 95% carbon-free and is coming under constant pressure.

Another target soon to go will likely be the one requiring 10% of jet fuel used by airlines to be Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by 2030. The Government confirmed this target last month, but as with ZEV, the use of SAF is running well behind track.

You pays your money – or rather, the morons in charge of energy policy, spend other people’s money and you get no choice!!!

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