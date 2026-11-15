Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
4h

We are not passive. These issues are important for those of us on ‘the right’. Most on ‘the left’ are passive, highly vocal and activist without focusing on FACTS.

Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
4h

Do the British appear passive in addressing challenges like migration, surveillance, and achieving net zero?

https://mises.org/mises-wire/climate-emergency-and-problem-economic-knowledge

https://mises.org/mises-wire/paradox-digital-security-when-surveillance-creates-insecurity-it-claims-solve

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.