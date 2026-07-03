The Uk has been plagued with ‘black holes since the Labour ‘government took office on 4 July 2024. First it was the £20 billion fiscal ‘black hole’ that Rachel Reeves plugged by raising taxes on employers by 60 billion, now there is the defence ‘ black hole’ of somewhere between 5 and 15 billion pounds.

These numbers bear no relation to the real and enormous ‘black hole’ facing the UK, the EU, the US and Japan.

This enormous black hole facing all these economies is current fiscal deficits AND interest on accumulated national debt.

The ONLY way to reduce interest on national debt is to produce fiscal SURPLUSES for a few decades.

For the UK, this means turning a fiscal deficit of

From Brave AI:

“The UK fiscal deficit for the 2025/26 financial year (ending March 2026) was £132 billion, which is £14 billion higher than the budgeted forecast. The UK budget deficit for the financial year ending March 2026 was 4.2% of GDP.

“The UK’s estimated 2026/27 fiscal deficit (budgeted for the year ending March 2027) is £112 billion, which represents 3.5% to 3.6% of GDP.

“The United Kingdom national GDP for 2026 is approximately £2.5 trillion.

£112 billion out of £2.5 trillion = 4.4%

“In the 2025/26 financial year, the cost of servicing the UK’s national debt was approximately £110 billion, which represents 3.6% of GDP and 8.1% of total public spending.

“According to Fitch Ratings, the forecast rise in UK government debt interest as a percentage of revenue is projected to reach 7.4% in 2027, up from 7.0% in 2024.

“UK government revenue for 2027 is forecast to reach approximately £1.22 trillion to £1.3 trillion, representing roughly 39.8% to 41.7% of GDP.

7.4% of £1.25 trillion = £92.5 billion.

It would be nice to get consistent answers, But let’s base our argument on GDP of £2.5 trillion, debt of £3 trillion an interest rate of 5% and a cost of £150 billion a year in interest.

For the UK to produce a fiscal surplus it would need to raise revenue or reduce spending by the current fiscal deficit of £112 billion.

In order to begin reducing the interest on national debt, the UK would need to not only eliminate the current fiscal deficit but also produce a meaningful fiscal surplus of around 2-3% of GDP = 50-75 billion pounds EVERY YEAR.

That is a fiscal improvement of 112+50-75 = 162 to 187 billion a year, call it 175 billion a year.

If this improvement was maintained for ten years, national debt would fall from £3 trillion to £1.25 trillion and the interest burden on national debt would fall from around £100 billion to maybe £60 billion.

That’s after ten years.

In the meanwhile, the UK government has promised NATO to raise defence spending to 5% of GDP from 2.6% - an additional 90 billion a year, every year until 2025 and beyond AND has promised the British public to build.

This is a ‘black hole of around a trillion pounds as the escalation os unfunded spending to 5% of GDP mounts every year.

The Labour government has also promised to build a total of 1.5 million new homes during the current parliament. Assuming each house is relatively ‘green’ it will cost an average of around £275,000 outside of London and £500,000 inside London. Call it an average of £400,000 – to which must be added infrastructure costs for road, streetlights, roundabouts, sewage, plumbing etc.

THIS ‘BLACK HOLE = 1.5 MILLION X 400,000 = £600 BILLION IN THE NEXT 4 years (remaining life of this parliament.

A trillion on defence, 600 billion on housing plus a need to improve the fiscal position by £175 billion a year (1.75 trillion over the next ten years) and the UK can BEGIN to understand the real ‘BLACK HOLE’ it is facing.

The same applies to the US, EU and Japan.

In the meanwhile, the insane ‘net zero’ cultists have increased utility bills.

Tripling the cost of utilities over the last ten years for 30 million UK homes to £2,000 a year = £60 billion in charges (average £600 per household from 18 billion in 1996. Commercial electricity costs are similar as ais light manufacturing costs with heavy industry roughly double house hold costs.

These extra costs to households have CREATED energy poverty and bear down most heavily on the poor, sick and elderly.

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