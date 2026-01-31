From here:

German unemployment surges to 6.6%, passing 3 million

“The number of unemployed people in Germany topped 3 million in January, official figures showed on Friday, as the jobless rate rose to 6.6%. The figure is the highest seen in the month of January since 2014, while the number of unemployed last topped 3 million in August for the first time in more than 10 years.

“The number of vacancies registered with employment agencies fell to 598,000, or 34,000 fewer than one year ago.

In January, 1.142 million people in Germany received unemployment benefit, which is paid out for up to two years after a person loses their job.

Meanwhile, 3.826 million people received the citizen’s benefit, a type of welfare payment, including some employed people who supplement their income with social assistance in order to survive.”

Tha’s a long queue for ‘green’ jobs.

In other EU countries - From Brave AI:

The European Union’s largest economies by nominal GDP in 2024 are led by Germany with $4.7 trillion, followed by France at $3.2 trillion, Italy at $2.4 trillion, Spain at $1.7 trillion, and Netherlands at $1.2 trillion.

“As of Q3 2025, France’s unemployment rate stood at 7.7%, up slightly from 7.6% in Q2 2025, according to Trading Economics and INSEE. This marks the highest level since Q3 2021, though it remains below the 2015 peak of 10.7% and significantly lower than the historical high of 11% recorded in 2013.

“As of November 2025, the unemployment rate in Italy was 5.7%, marking a record low and a significant improvement from previous years. The employment rate in Italy stood at 62.6% in November 2025, among the lowest in the euro zone, with the inactivity rate at 33.5%”

“As of the fourth quarter of 2025, Spain’s unemployment rate fell to 9.93%, the lowest level in 18 years, according to the latest data. This marks a significant improvement from 10.45% in the third quarter of 2025 and comes below market expectations. Employment reached a record high of 22.46 million, while the number of unemployed declined to 2.48 million. The private sector accounted for 92% of new jobs created in 2025. Despite recent improvements, Spain continues to face structural challenges, including a large informal economy, high levels of temporary and part-time work, and low productivity in small firms. These factors contribute to persistent unemployment, particularly among younger workers. “

“Unemployment in the Netherlands refers to the percentage of the labor force that is without a job but actively seeking work. As of November 2025, the unemployment rate stood at 4.0%, according to Eurostat data, and remained unchanged from the previous three months. This marks the highest level since September 2021, with 410,000 people unemployed. Spain has a solution, though!

“Spain has approved a plan to grant legal residency status to approximately 500,000 undocumented migrants, not immediate citizenship. The measure, enacted via royal decree, allows eligible individuals who have lived in Spain for at least five months as of December 31, 2025, and have no criminal record, to apply for a one-year renewable residency permit (or five years for children).”

“As of November 2025, the UK unemployment rate stood at 5.1%, the highest level since March 2021, with total unemployment rising to 1.84 million people. Economic inactivity rate: 20.8% (people aged 16–64 not in work or seeking work)”. In December 2025, the number of people in the UK aged 16 to 64 who were economically inactive was 9.10 million, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) Labour Market Overview for September to November 2025. Key Reasons for Economic Inactivity:

Long-term illness or disability: The largest driver, accounting for about 26% of inactivity. In December 2023 to February 2024, the number of people inactive due to long-term sickness reached a record 7% of the working-age population, driven by conditions like long COVID and mental health issues.

Students: Approximately 27% of economically inactive people are students, especially among younger adults aged 16–34.

Of course, no-one has the slightest interest in investigating any association with the roll-out of experimental and toxic mRNA/viral vector injections – cause and effect cannot and will not be applied to incompetence, corruption and malice.

Well over 5 million unemployed across these 5 countries.

Onwards!

PLEASE take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested. You may also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above here): https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan