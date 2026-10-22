From Brave AI:

“Gordon Brown sold approximately 395 tonnes of Britain’s gold reserves between 1999 and 2002 for a total of roughly $3.5 billion (about £2.16 billion at the time). The sales were conducted through 17 auctions at an average price of $275 per ounce, a figure critics have dubbed “Brown’s Bottom“ because it occurred near the lowest gold prices in three decades.

The financial impact of this decision has grown significantly as gold prices surged:

Original Proceeds : The UK government raised approximately $3.5 billion from the sales.

Current Value : Estimates vary based on recent price peaks, with recent analyses valuing the gold at between $51 billion and $56 billion (roughly £36 billion to £48 billion ) as of late 2025 and early 2026.

Opportunity Cost: Critics argue the decision cost the British taxpayer between £35 billion and £48 billion in missed potential revenue, depending on the specific gold price benchmarks used for comparison.

“395 tonnes of gold is currently worth approximately $160 billion to $163 billion USD (or roughly £125 billion to £130 billion GBP) based on October 2026 market prices.

The value fluctuates with the spot price:

At $4,063–$4,064 per troy ounce (USD), 395 tonnes is valued at roughly $160.3–$160.7 billion .

At £3,075–£3,285 per troy ounce (GBP), the same amount is valued at roughly £125–£130 billion.

This calculation uses the standard conversion of 32,150.7 troy ounces per metric tonne. For context, this represents a massive increase from the $3.5 billion the UK government received when it sold this specific quantity of gold between 1999 and 2002, a period often referred to as “Brown’s Bottom.”

Gordon Brown became the UK’s Prime minister between 2007 and 2010.

What’s he up to now?

“Gordon Brown currently holds multiple significant roles, primarily focused on international development and recent political advisory positions.

His most prominent current positions include serving as the United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education (a role he has held since 2012) and the World Health Organization Ambassador for Global Health Financing (appointed in 2021).

In May 2026, he was appointed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as a Special Envoy on Global Finance and Cooperation. In this part-time, unpaid advisory role, Brown is tasked with developing international financial partnerships to support defense-related investments and strengthening ties with Europe.

“Additionally, former Labour Deputy Leader Harriet Harman was appointed alongside him as an adviser on women and girls, a move intended to help shore up Starmer’s position following difficult election results.

Beyond these official government and UN posts, Brown remains active in the private and charitable sectors as the President of the Multibank, a charity that redistributes surplus goods to families in need, and as an advisor to the Graça Machel Trust. He continues to publish books and articles on global governance, education, and economic policy.

“Strengthening ties with Europe” Tells you all you need to know. Maybe it will be a ‘Green Bottom – after all losing £ 120 billion by selling off gold would account for 4% of the UK’s national debt of £3 trillion pounds. Just a start on th Labour Party to spend £40 billion of money it doesn’t have EVERY YEAR!.

Just think, in ten years, that’s just the odd £400 billion - less than a quarter of the losses from ‘Brown’s Bottom!

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