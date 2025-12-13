taking data from here:

Civil Service workforce - GOV.UK Ethnicity facts and figures

The total number of civil servants employed in the UK has increased from 341,660 in 2015 to 441,17599 in 2024 for an increase of 99,515 - almost 100,000

The number of Asians has increased by around 20,000 – 20%. “Others have increased by 62,000 over the same ten years.

All

Asian

Chinese

Black

Mixed

White

Other

Year

%

Headcount

%

Headcount

%

Headcount

%

Headcount

%

Headcount

%

Headcount

%

Headcount

2015

100

341,660

5.4

18,560

0.3

890

3

10,210

1.3

4,410

89.4

305,550

0.6

2,040

2016

100

319,830

5.8

18,690

0.3

880

3.1

9,950

1.4

4,460

88.8

284,140

0.5

1,710

2017

100

321,150

6.2

19,780

0.3

910

3.2

10,230

1.5

4,740

88.4

283,740

0.5

1,750

2018

100

321,770

6.4

20,470

0.3

960

3.2

10,350

1.5

4,950

88

283,300

0.5

1,740

2019

100

349,230

6.6

23,190

0.3

1,080

3.4

11,990

1.8

6,140

87.3

304,850

0.6

1,980

2020

100

369,390

7

25,870

0.3

1,110

3.5

12,800

1.8

6,800

86.8

320,580

0.6

2,230

2021

100

397,260

7.3

29,160

0.3

1,250

3.9

15,600

2.1

8,260

85.7

340,400

0.7

2,590

2022

100

417,380

8.1

33,650

N/A

N/A

4.1

17,080

2.2

9,170

85

354,830

0.6

2,650

2023

100

423,530

8.3

35,355

N/A

N/A

4.1

17,290

2.3

9,720

84.6

358,340

0.7

2,825

2024

100

441,175

8.9

39,395

N/A

N/A

4.5

19,810

2.4

10,660

83.4

367,915

0.8

3,395

This can be compared with th UK’s generalised ethnic breakdown from here:

Population of England and Wales - GOV.UK Ethnicity facts and figures

Black 9.3 5,515,455 4.0% 2,409,283

Mixed 2.9% 1,717,977

White 81.7% 48,699,231

Other 2.1% 1,255,632

In 2015, the proportion of whites in the civil service was 89.4% in 2024 this had fallen to 85.9% - a fall of 3.5% - significant but easily overlooked. His compares to 81.7% in the general population of England and Wales.

It is the proportion of Asians(and “Other)” that stand out. 5.4% in 2015 the increase of around 20,000 Asians recruited to the civil service out of an overall increase of 100,000 in numbers.

In 2015, Asians made up 5.4% of civil service numbers, by 2024, the surge in numbers of Asians recruited to the civil service lifted the proportion to 8.9% - almost double that of 2015.

The category of “Asian” is woefully inadequate and unfit for analytical purposes. It covers people of Indian descent with its population of 1.4 billion, plus people from the Middle East, Pakistan, Afghanistan and so on.

Nonetheless, the 20,000 surge in Asian numbers can be placed In the context of the issues that are being faced by the wider UK population. This is not to suggest that the Asians employed are Pakistani rapists or are small boat migrants or that they abide by the tenets of the Islamic faith and/or Sharia law.

Is there a policy of prioritizing these people into employment into the civil service?

However, it does suggest that there is systemic racial discrimination against whites, in favour of Asians and “others”.

Were there no systemic bias, the number of Asians recruited over the last ten years into the civil service would not be 20,000 – it would be around 4,000.

Similarly, rather than the 62,000 increase in “Others” recruited to the civil service over the last ten years, the pro-rata population number should have been closer to just 8,000?

This makes a total of 24,000 civil service jobs denied to whites and given to Asians (and “Other”) instead.

Does this mean that 16,000 whites have been denied employment in the Civil Service and (positive) discrimination has been applied to Asians (and “Other”) so that it is Asians (and “Other”) that benefit from the high salaries and pensions which are denied to “whites”?

Is this “policy?” will it continue?

Perhaps the Asians have been recruited into the personnel department of the civil service !

Perhaps this has wider ramifications for civil service departments and policy formulation in immigration, education, health, defence transport, housing etc. A bias/tendency to comply with Asian cultures? – too hard to quantify?

This is not to imply that political leaders such as second generation Asians such as Hom Secretary Shabana Mahmood or London Mayor Sadiq Khan and others such as Rushanara Ali and Yasmin Qureshi. have been the beneficiaries of positive discrimination to capture Asian votes.

I am reminded of the (Danish/Viking conquest of the British Isles from the 700’s AD - these started with apparently innocent trade with every British city and village and escalated to conquest.

From here:

BBC - History - Overview: The Vikings, 800 to 1066

“Raids by seaborne Scandinavian pirates on sites in Britain, especially largely undefended monastic sites, began at the end of the eighth century AD.

By the end of the ninth century there were large-scale settlements of Scandinavians in various parts of Britain, and they had achieved political domination over a significant territory.

Early in the 11th century the king of Denmark became king of England as well. And in 1066 there were separate invasions by the king of Norway, Harald Hardrada, and duke of Normandy, William, the latter the descendant of Scandinavian settlers in northern France.

In 793 AD, an anguished Alcuin of York wrote to the Higbald, the bishop of Lindisfarne and to Ethelred, King of Northumbria, bemoaning the unexpected attack on the monastery of Lindisfarne by Viking raiders, probably Norwegians sailing directly across the North Sea to Northumbria.

It is clear from the letter that Lindisfarne was not destroyed. Alcuin suggested that further attack might be averted by moral reform in the monastery.

Over the next few decades, many monasteries in the north were destroyed, and with them any records they might have kept of the raids. We know no historical details of the raids in Scotland, although they must have been extensive.

Iona was burnt in 802 AD, and 68 monks were killed in another raid in 806 AD. The remaining monks fled to Kells (County Meath, Ireland) with a gospel-book probably produced in Iona, but now known as the ‘Book of Kells’.

Other monasteries in Scotland and northern England simply disappear from the record. Lindisfarne was abandoned, and the monks trailed around northern England with their greatest possession, the relics of St Cuthbert, until they found a home in Durham in 995 AD.

There is no equivalent of Alfred the Great to resist the increasing dominance of Britain by the might of Islam. The Vikings ruled over Britain for several centuries with William ruling with an iron fist from 1066 onwards . In the next three centuries, the UK will be increasingly ruled by those that follow Islam ad “Others like Deputy leader of the labour government David Lammy. This is the inevitable result of population trends borne of an aging/dying population and the fertility of Asian (and “Other”?) s over whites.

Onwards!!!

