Using Brave AI – first a look at deaths

NATO

“A total of 3,485 NATO troops were killed during the coalition’s combat operations in Afghanistan from October 2001 through December 2014, according to data from the ISAF (International Security Assistance Force) and NATO. Additional deaths occurred during the Resolute Support Mission (2015–2021), bringing the overall coalition death toll to 3,621 by the end of the war in 2021.

· United States: 2,461 deaths (the majority of total coalition fatalities) – (more than 70 per cent of all NATO deaths) · United Kingdom: 457 deaths (13 per cent of all NATO deaths) · Canada: 159 deaths · France: 90 deaths · Germany: 62 deaths · Denmark: 43 deaths · Other nations: 234 deaths from 27 additional NATO and non-NATO contributing countries

These figures reflect combat deaths during active operations, with the highest casualties occurring between 2006 and 2011, especially in southern Afghanistan provinces like Helmand and Kandahar.

Afghani’s:

· “Civilians: At least 46,319 civilians were killed directly in the conflict. · Afghan military and police: Estimated 66,650 killed. · Opposition fighters (e.g., Taliban): At least 52,893 killed. · Indirect deaths: The Costs of War Project estimates up to 360,000 additional deaths from indirect causes, such as war-related health and humanitarian crises.

Cost:

“The total cost of the U.S. war in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021 is estimated at $2.261 trillion, according to the latest available data from the Costs of War Project at Brown University.

For the US:

· Department of Defense operations: $837 billion (2001–2021) · Interest on war-related debt: Approximately $530 billion · Veterans’ medical and disability care: Included in broader estimates, with future costs projected to exceed $2.2 trillion over the next 30 years · Reconstruction and state department funding: Over $144 billion · Additional costs: Includes increases in the base defense budget, homeland security, and long-term obligations · The costs for resettling Over **190,000 Afghans** in the United States under the Operation Allies Welcome and its successor program, Operation Enduring Welcome, according to the U.S. State Department are vague at best. ·

For the UK:

“The total cost of British military operations in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021 was £22.7 billion up to and including the financial year 2019–20, according to a response from the Ministry of Defence in the House of Lords. This figure, drawn from the Treasury Special Reserve, covers net additional costs of military operations and does not include long-term expenses such as veterans’ care, NHS support, or the cost of maintaining a large military force.

Additional estimates suggest the full financial burden on the UK public—including indirect and long-term costs—could be significantly higher. One analysis by the Global Campaign on Military Spending estimated the total cost to the UK at £27.7 billion, factoring in broader defence and societal costs beyond the official military budget.”

Estimates of the UK costs of resettling Afghans are vague at best” . The UK has resettled approximately 36,000 Afghans since the fall of Kabul in August 2021, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Sources of NATO troops by country at peak deployment in 2011:

“United States – Most troops, followed by the United Kingdom, Turkey, Germany, France, Italy, and Canada. Canada was the largest contributor initially, but the U.S. took the lead by 2010. International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) was a NATO-led coalition mission in Afghanistan from 2003 to 2014, with a peak strength of over 130,000 troops from 51 NATO and partner nations.”

USA:

“ The United States was the largest contributor, accounting for over **78,000 of those troops** at its height, including around 90,000 deployed under ISAF command and an additional 10,000 in Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) in the East Regional Command.

UK:

“In 2011, the UK had up to 9,500 military personnel deployed in Afghanistan, which was the peak of the British contribution during Operation Herrick. This number remained consistent throughout the year, with British forces primarily focused on operations in Helmand Province and supporting the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission. The UK began a gradual drawdown of troops in 2012, leading to the formal end of combat operations by 2014.”

Germany:

“In 2011, Germany had 4,812 troops deployed in Afghanistan, according to NATO data from June 2011. This number reflects the peak of Germany’s military presence during its nearly 20-year mission, which began in 2001. The troops were primarily stationed in the northern regions of the country, focusing on reconstruction, training Afghan security forces, and supporting stability operations under the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mandate.” As of December 2024, 442,020 Afghan citizens were residing in Germany, according to the Federal Statistical Office of Germany. Germany has resettled over 33,200 vulnerable Afghans under its federal admission program since it was launched in October 2022.

Turkey:

“In 2011, Turkey had approximately 1,786 troops deployed in Afghanistan, according to NATO data from June 2011.”

Canada:

“Combat phase (up to July 2011): At its peak, nearly 3,000 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel were deployed in Kandahar Province, the largest Canadian combat force since the Korean War. As of October 1, 2024, the Government of Canada had welcomed over 54,700 Afghans since the fall of Kabul in August 2021.

Denmark:

“Denmark maintained approximately 760 soldiers in Afghanistan at the peak of its deployment, which occurred between 2009 and 2011. During this period, Danish forces were heavily engaged in Helmand Province as part of NATO’s International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), operating under British command. The high operational tempo in Helmand made this timeframe one of the most intense for Danish military involvement, with the majority of the 43 Danish fatalities occurring during these years. 1,077 Afghans were evacuated to Denmark in August 2021 under a special law.

