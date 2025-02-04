From here:

“A Senate panel on Tuesday morning advanced the nomination for Robert F. Kennedy to lead the Department of Health and Human Services to a final floor vote.”

Senator Cassidy appeared to wobble during the hearing but eventually voted in favour.

Unsurprisingly, every single Democrat who has presided over the most harmful and expensive health system from Obama days voted against the man who will scupper their corruption and sloth (and that of RINOs).

Fingers crossed!

Onwards!!!