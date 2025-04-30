From here:

Inside RFK Jr.’s Health Agenda 100 Days In | Dr. Phil Primetime

A wide ranging discussion on the health issues caused by Big Pharma, Big Ag and Big Tech.

What toxins are we ingesting for the profits of these companies.

Interesting.

The experimental modified mRNA C19 injections remain on the CDC database for adults and children.

So much more – apparently the measles component of MMR are “safe and effective”.

Onwards!!!