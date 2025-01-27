From here:

RFK Jr. Resigns from Children’s Health Defense – Give Me Five News

“Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., known for his leadership in health advocacy, has stepped down from his role at Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit he helped establish. This decision aligns with his nomination by President Donald J. Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. In a formal ethics agreement dated January 21, Kennedy confirmed his resignation as chairman of the board and chief legal counsel of the organization, a move made before Trump assumed office.”

Let’s hope that encourages a more positive confirmation process next week!

Onwards!