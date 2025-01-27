From here:
RFK Jr. Resigns from Children’s Health Defense – Give Me Five News
“Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., known for his leadership in health advocacy, has stepped down from his role at Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit he helped establish. This decision aligns with his nomination by President Donald J. Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. In a formal ethics agreement dated January 21, Kennedy confirmed his resignation as chairman of the board and chief legal counsel of the organization, a move made before Trump assumed office.”
Let’s hope that encourages a more positive confirmation process next week!
Onwards!
Bobby Kennedy is the keystone. The enemy of our enemy. With the JFK/RFK/MLK files about to be released. With Trump playing with Gates and the WHO. The trump card is about to be played with almost everyone forgetting about Jay Bhattarcharya headed to the NIH as well…