“A Fresh Blow To Net Zero!” | BP Abandons UK Green Energy Plant In Setback To Miliband’s Plan

“BP has formally abandoned its previous green energy ambitions, shifting its strategic focus back to fossil fuels in a major corporate reset announced in February 2025.

“ The company, under CEO Murray Auchincloss, is slashing over $5 billion from its low-carbon investment plan and increasing annual oil and gas spending to $10 billion, aiming to produce 2.4 million barrels of oil and gas per day by 2030—significantly higher than its earlier net zero targets.”

Well! I’ll go to the foot of my stairs, wonders will never cease! BP gets back o its core values and principles and abandons the insane climate cult!

If only other companies and governments would follow suit, energy bills would drop by at least HALF!

“ This reversal, driven by investor pressure, financial underperformance, and the influence of activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management, marks a stark departure from BP’s 2020 pledge to become a net zero energy company by 2050.”

Would you Adam and Eve it! BP finally recognises the truth of the maxim “Get woke, Go Broke”.

“ The company has scrapped its target to grow renewable generation capacity 20-fold from 2.5 GW in 2019 to 50 GW by 2030 , a cornerstone of its earlier transition plan.

Low-carbon energy investments will now account for less than 5% of BP’s annual capital spending, down from over 20% in previous plans.

BP has already divested its offshore wind interests through a joint venture with Japanese firm Jera and plans to sell its stake in solar developer Lightsource BP.

The strategy shift has drawn criticism from climate groups, with Greenpeace UK calling it proof that fossil fuel companies cannot be part of climate solutions , while shareholder advocacy group Follow This argues BP has made little genuine effort toward transition, investing less than 10% in low-carbon energy over five years.

Despite the strategic pivot, BP maintains that its long-term net zero ambition remains unchanged, though critics argue the company has effectively abandoned its transition efforts before making a serious commitment.

Three cheers for BP and Auchincloss.

The high priest of “net zero in the UK, Ed Miliband has been notably absent from the public eye since the budget – the Labour Party will have to content itself with the increase in taxes it will rake in from a rapid escalation of corporate profits.

PS: Edinburgh airport is shut because of a “software issue” that may have been the same glitch that caused an internal server error on SubStack an hour ago?

Onwards!!!

