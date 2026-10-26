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Maril Adrian's avatar
Maril Adrian
7h

LULA cheated and YOU know it. He kept the polls open with the help of his handpicked lawyer when he was behind. Bolsinaro was leading when the polls should have closed.

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Rebal's avatar
Rebal
7h

It might be a better place for zuc. Let zuc buck go to cheena. Hasn't been good for building people here, he's helped cause the chaos and division. I don't use his "platforms", where he "harvests: or steals your information and uses it to build himself even more empire.

Take your sh*t and go!

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