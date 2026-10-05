From Brave AI:

“Flávio Bolsonaro and incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva advanced to a second-round runoff in the Brazil 2026 presidential election after neither secured an outright majority in the first round held on October 4, 2026.

First-Round Results : With 99.9% of votes counted , Flávio Bolsonaro received 47.0% of valid votes, while President Lula secured 45.1% , falling short of the 50% threshold required to win outright.

Runoff Details : The decisive second round is scheduled for October 25, 2026 , pitting the far-right challenger (son of former President Jair Bolsonaro) against the incumbent left-wing president.

Political Shift : The result marks a significant surge for the Liberal Party (PL) , which also dominated legislative races, winning the most governors, senators, and federal deputies, thereby positioning the party for substantial influence in Congress.

Analyst Perspective: Although Lula led in most pre-election polls, Flávio Bolsonaro significantly overperformed, benefiting from votes of other eliminated right-wing candidates and high rejection rates among voters frustrated with the current administration.

Glenn Greenwald commented as below:

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Bolsonaro’s party will have the largest number of Senators in the Brazilian Senate of any party in decades. Very big night for the Brazilian Right.” / X

“Jair Bolsonaro’s son, Carlos: elected Senator.

Jair Bolsonaro’s other son, Renan: elected Congressman.

Jair Bolsonaro’s other son, Flavio, currently a Senator: ahead of Lula, headed toward a run-off for President.

“Keeping it in the family!” Interesting dinner times!

(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: “Close to 50% of the vote in Brazil: Flavio Bolsonaro contines maintaining a large 8.5 point lead over Lula. No poll predicted any margin like this. Most predicted Lula ahead with a second round needed. Definite under-counting by Brazil’s major pollsters -- yet again -- of the https://t.co/NDhwUmKBkw” / X

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