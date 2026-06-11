Labour has not even announced its defence spending plan to meet the 5% of GDP target it promised NATO partners

“At the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague, member states agreed to a new defense spending target of 5% of GDP by 2035, more than double the previous 2% goal

From here:

john healey resigns - Search

“As of now, John Healey has not resigned as Defence Secretary, though speculation surrounds his potential departure over defence spending disputes.

John Healey has served as the UK Secretary of State for Defence since July 2024 and is a senior Labour Party figure, representing Rawmarsh and Conisbrough in Parliament since 1997 Wikipedia. Recent reports highlight tensions within the Cabinet regarding defence spending, with military chiefs requesting a £28 billion increase over four years, which has been reduced to £13.5 billion. Healey is reportedly concerned that this lower settlement could undermine Britain’s credibility within NATO, creating speculation that he might resign to signal the seriousness of the issue The Telegraph.

Political commentators suggest that a resignation could have significant implications for the Labour Party, potentially affecting Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership credibility and reinforcing the need for adequate defence funding The Telegraph. Despite this, Healey has publicly expressed continued support for Starmer, emphasizing the importance of delivering government promises and maintaining party unity Express.co.uk.

Healey’s career includes multiple ministerial roles under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, as well as shadow cabinet positions, demonstrating his long-standing influence within Labour Wikipedia. While speculation about his resignation persists, there is no official confirmation that he has stepped down, and he continues to serve actively in his role, participating in cabinet discussions and defending government policy The Independent.

In summary, John Healey remains Defence Secretary, with ongoing debate over defence funding fueling speculation about a potential resignation, but no formal resignation has occurred. His position continues to be pivotal for both national defence policy and internal Labour Party dynamics.

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