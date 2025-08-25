Labour has been in power in the UK for 1 year, we are now stagflation the worst possible economic scenario the policies labour has introduced like increases in national insurrance, continuily drain the life blood of the economy and its people. Net 0 has turned into Net 1000 cost. Net 0 now costs every household an extra 1000 pounds in the Uk Per annum and the 2 remaining hammer blows to finish off the economy are the building of 300,000 new ‘affordable’ per annum for the next 4 years which will apparently double the UK’s housing capacity even though not a single home has been built yet. Next week be the property taxes on homes that a worth more than a million which will double with the inheritance taxes starting in 2 years time which will take a quarter of everybody’s wealth including famers, complying with trumps requests to double defence budget to 5% of GDP this is increased spending from 75 billion to 150 billion a year.

Once you add all of these up the policies of the labour government have succeeded in destroying wealth at the rate of 20 billion from national insurance, 40 billion a year from Net 0 (40 million homes spending an extra $1000 per year), 40 billion from increasing manufacturing and industrial energy costs and finally the 75 billion on defence. This is almost 200 billion in wealth destruction, the UK can not survive this in its current form while suffering already from stagflation…

Unless this is stopped the IMF will be called in to restructure the failed policies, abandon Net 0 and revert tax increases. These policies are formulated by nihilistic idiots who have no concept on how to manage an economy. If they were criminals that would be locked up for life for theft. Britain is Lost, reform UK must publish its policies to reverse these events.

The sad thing is similar policies are endemic throughout Europe and are sponsored by the united nations, WHO and IPCC. Only trump has showed any resolve in cancelling them.

Immigration is yet another issue, there are 1.3 million asylum seekers in the UK, 30,000 are being housed in hotels, 70,000 are being housed in HMOs. The numbers are growing not because of the illegal boat people but because those who have overstayed their visas are claiming asylum at a fastest rate that the migrating boat people. Prisoners should be emptied on a 1 out 3 illegals in basis to deal with the current problem.

Serious consideration needs to be had about building new cities for these migrants in Pakistan and Syria, remember out of the 1.3 million asylum seekers in the UK the vast majority are Pakistanis followed by Afghans and Israelis

A cynic might say that the only reason the number of asylum seekers in the UK is falling is because the home office employs similar ethnic groups to grant the asylum.

Onwards!!

