I will start with this headline from MSN:

Asylum seeking ‘Godfather of migrant camps’ living in UK - ‘this city is ours’

“A convicted people smuggler, once described as “the godfather” of the French migrant camps, is living in the UK and claiming asylum while working illegally, an investigation has uncovered. Twana Jamal, an Iraqi Kurd, was one of the most successful organisers of crossings across the English Channel until his arrest and conviction in 2016.

“Described as “one of the most successful people smugglers ever caught”, Jamal was sentenced to five years in prison for facilitating dangerous crossings towards England’s South Coast.

However a BBC investigation has revealed that Jamal is now living in the Leicestershire village of Blaby. They allege that the convicted criminal was seen working, driving a car without a licence and “apparently using a false name.”

“Seemingly unbothered about the impact of his past on his chances of gaining asylum, he boasted: “We know everyone in this city, this city is ours.”

Now for further revelations about the housing criminal asylum seekers.

From Brave AI:

“The Home Office stated that “new houses should never house asylum seekers“ and confirmed that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood had introduced new processes earlier in 2026 to prevent such placements.”

No doubt her ruling is compliant with the Sharia law that is central to her faith!

“Residents and local officials, including Conservative MP Mark Pritchard, condemned the scheme as “wholly inappropriate” for the rural village, citing a lack of consultation and concerns that the development would overwhelm local infrastructure like schools and medical services. Villagers, who were previously told the homes were for affordable social housing, expressed fury that the properties—valued at £250,000 each—were being used for asylum seekers, leading locals to dub the road “Migrant Street.”

“… Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood had introduced new processes earlier in 2026 to prevent such placements.

“… the Stoke Heath development predates these guidelines, and it remains unclear whether the asylum seekers already moving in will be relocated. The government maintains the policy aims to phase out hotel accommodation for asylum seekers by 2029.”

Residents state they now have to lock their doors, not walk their dogs on nearby land and their kids will no longer be able to play outdoors because of security concerns.

It’s not as if the criminals (asylum seekers) like the location that much either!

From here:

Asylum seeker family share main reason they ‘hate’ living in £250,000 new-build home

“An asylum-seeking family say they “hate” living in a £250,000 new-build home after being moved to a rural Shropshire village. Muhammad Nadeem, 40, his wife Shamaila and their four children were relocated from asylum hotel accommodation to a four-bedroom property in Stoke Heath after claiming asylum in the UK. The family said they are now desperate to return to Stockport, where Mr Nadeem had been working as an Uber driver before his visa expired.

“Mr Nadeem and his family are one of the asylum seekers relocated to Stoke Heath. He said the family’s ordeal began almost immediately after they moved in as they were allegedly targeted by local thugs.

He said: “My wife and our kids were outside the house when three people came towards us. We quickly went inside and I locked the door.”

“”We left Pakistan because of threats to our family and now we have it here.”

The father said the family feels trapped inside the house.

He added: “We now have security guards outside but we don’t feel safe. We don’t want to be here. It is not suitable for us - it is too far for jobs, shops and schools.

“Mr Nadeem also said the family’s weekly support is quickly swallowed up by transport costs as the nearest GP and shops are miles away.

He said: “What do I do? The Home Office gives us £295 a week for six members. Most of our money goes on taxis.”

One is tempted to say “cry me a river – return to Pakistan” but this highlights the difficylties of the issue that are manifest for all such criminals seeking protection by using taxpayers money.

This hides a far more significant issue. “what about the British people that are in sub-standard council accommodation, are on council housing waiting lists, military veterans, those seeking witness protection , prisoners released (early) under new sentencing laws or the vast numbers of people newly impoverished by sky-rocketing energy bills courtesy of manic ‘net zero’ policies or poor people who would receive a step-up from living in £250,000 brand new house and could not dream of such an option.

Perhaps these people would be prioritised by the Home Office- as long as they were Muslim?

Seriously – what is the ‘pecking order’ for rehousing people in need eho would benefit from living in a brand-new £250,000 house.

Maybe building in 3D is an answer for thousands of people rather than a handful of criminal Muslims!

Solving the UK’s low cost housing crisis, prison shortage shoddy military housing and HMO/hotel housing problem – advancing the technology of 3D printing and bar codes?

This kind of thinking requires brains, imagination and skills. Something that is in scarce supply in the UK’s Labour government. It would far rather send £600 million to France for its token efforts to control the small boat crossings.

From Brave AI:

“In April 2026, the UK and France signed a new three-year deal worth £662 million to combat unauthorized small boat crossings in the English Channel. This agreement, signed by UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, increases UK financial support from the previous £476 million commitment.

“The previous agreement between the UK and France was a £478 million (approx.

€541 million) deal signed in March 2023 by then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President Emmanuel Macron. This three-year pact expired in March 2026 and was replaced by a new £662 million deal agreed in April 2026.

No doubt these deals are Sharia compliant!

Post script.

“As of March 2024, the Home Office employed over 51,000 people across the UK and overseas. This represents a significant increase of over 7,800 staff from March 2023, driven largely by the Migration and borders operations business area, which includes UK Visas and Immigration, Border Force, Immigration Enforcement, and HM Passport Office.

“The UK Muslim population has reached approximately 4 million, representing 6% of the total UK population according to the British Muslims in Numbers report released by the Muslim Council of Britain in 2025/2026.

That implies that there are 3,000 Muslims in the ‘Home Office’ (6% of 51,00) - unless they are over-represented which is highly likely!

“The Home Office Islamic Network is a staff group established in 2005 with over 700 members who are exclusively Muslim full members. Leaked documents and investigations reveal the network aims to promote the recruitment, retention, and progression of Muslim staff and to influence policymakers to ensure government policies are more inclusive of Muslim needs.

Critics, including whistleblowers and politicians, argue the group acts as an undemocratic lobby that poses a conflict of interest, particularly regarding asylum cases and extremism. They cite examples such as the distribution of pro-hijab materials to asylum decision-makers and allegations that the network encourages lobbying on foreign policy issues like Israel and Gaza.”

“Supporters and some civil service officials view the network as a standard diversity and inclusion initiative, similar to other faith-based staff networks.”

Yeah, really. Positive discrimination is just as pernicious as negative discrimination and is pervasive throughout ALL UK institutions who exist to serve ALL Brits, not just those with ties to the Muslim faith and its misogynistic Sharia Law dogma.

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