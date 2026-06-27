The people likely to adopt a migrant are likely to be motivated Christians or fellow Muslims! Their good intentions are best directed at Brits in need -.

From Brave AI:

“Shabana Mahmood, the UK Home Secretary, has announced a plan to introduce capped, safe and legal routes for refugees, aiming to provide sanctuary for genuine asylum seekers while restricting illegal migration. Inspired by the Canadian community sponsorship scheme and the UK’s Homes for Ukraine program, the plan prioritizes community-led support to house, support, and employ refugees.

The new immigration bill will establish three primary pathways for genuine refugees:

Community Sponsorship: Community groups, charities, and churches will sponsor refugees, with applications expected to open in the autumn and arrivals beginning next year.

University Sponsorship: Selected “trusted” universities will sponsor displaced students, with applications opening later this year and arrivals starting in 2027 .

Employer Sponsorship: A separate route allowing employers to sponsor refugees for work is expected to open next year.

These safe routes are accompanied by hardline reforms to the asylum system, including:

Temporary Refugee Status: Refugee protection will be reviewed every 30 months , with deportation if the home country is deemed safe.

Extended Settlement Periods: The time required to gain permanent residence will increase from five years to 10 years , or 20 years for those who accessed benefits.

Human Rights Restrictions: The definition of “family” under Article 8 of the ECHR will be narrowed to immediate relatives, and modern slavery protections will be removed for foreign nationals convicted of crimes.

Support Revocation: The statutory duty to provide housing and allowances to asylum seekers will be revoked for those who have the right to work or have committed crimes.

Critics, including Human Rights Watch and Labour peers like Lord Alf Dubs, argue the plan breaks Labour promises and creates a “dystopian” system that leaves refugees in limbo. Supporters, including the Prime Minister, view the reforms as necessary to restore public trust and manage the asylum system for generations to come.

So, Rather than arresting, detaining and then deporting failed asylum seekers, economic migrants and refugees, Mahmood wants to pre-approve such people and fast track there arrival into the UK and into the arms of British people.

The intention is to pre-select doctors/dentists!!! and other professional/qualified people.

Remember these people need to be vetted, for health, criminal and educational backgrounds.

Remember ‘small boat migrants’ avoid this verification by simply throwing their papers into the sea and clambering onto small boats. Why wouldn’t this simply provide a massive boost to forgers in countries like Sudan, Somalia, Pakistan and Eritrea to create background checks?.

This is not the first left wing governments attempt to try out an “adopt a migrant’ scheme.

Remember Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan – a state with a population of 10 million people?

From Brave AI:

Refugee Sponsorship: The state promoted the Welcome Corps program, which allows volunteers to sponsor legal refugees (individuals granted asylum or refugee status), not undocumented immigrants. In fiscal year 2023, Michigan accepted 2,437 refugees .

Illegal Immigration Data: According to the Migration Policy Institute, approximately 91,000 people (about 1.2% of the state’s population) are in Michigan without legal authorization. There is no state program for residents to “adopt” this population.

Policy Stance: Governor Whitmer has stated that state assistance should not go to those in the U.S. illegally and has advocated for border reform, contradicting the idea of a scheme to integrate undocumented immigrants through private sponsorship.

2,437 out of 91,00 illegal aliens and a state of 10 million people. Multiply these numbers by 7 to adjust for populations?

One should ask who is likely to participate in such a scheme in the UK.

I would posit that there are three groups.

1. Well-meaning Christian/other families

2. Sympathizers with the ethnicity/religion of those seeking asylum

3. Those taking the taxpayer dollars to profit from such a scheme.

I suggest that the UK has thousands of people who are far more deserving than economic migrants. For example: Veterans, freed prisoners, children, crime victims etc – this policy gives rights to Muslims above and beyond their rights of victim groups. What about GENUINE migrants seeking asylum - why should criminals from Muslim countries get priority? Why not genuine professional people from the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Finland, Denmark, Germany OR RUSSIA etc?

I penned the article blow, earlier today.

(100) UK government to provide ‘safe routes for Muslims into the UK

The solution is to construct detention centres with medical facilities and asylum courts attached to fast track the Exit of visa overstayers and illegal immigrants who are, by definition ALL criminals, and whose health and criminal backgrounds are simply unknown.

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