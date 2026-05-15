From Brave AI:

“The energy supplier has agreed to a £20 million payout to settle an Ofgem investigation into the force-fitting of prepayment meters under warrant. This redress package includes:

Compensation for affected customers who had meters installed without permission between 2018 and 2021 , in addition to payments already made for the 2022–2023 period .

Debt write-offs of up to £70 million for vulnerable customers, with some of this amount used as further compensation.

Direct contact from British Gas to eligible customers, who do not need to take any action to receive support.

British Gas stopped warrant-based prepayment meter installations for residential customers in early 2023 and has not restarted the practice. While the company is addressing the financial harm caused by unauthorized installations, there is no indication that existing meters will be physically removed from customers’ homes.

The prepayment meter REMAIN IN HOMES.

“British Gas forcibly installed 25,000 prepayment meters under warrant in 2022. In May 2026, it was revealed that the company had forcibly installed meters on an additional 40,000 customers between 2022 and 2023 as part of a wider scandal.

Breakdown of Forced Installations

2022 Data : Government figures showed British Gas installed 25,000 meters using warrants, making it the largest installer among major suppliers that year.

2022–2023 Total : Ofgem’s investigation identified that 40,000 customers had meters installed without permission during this period, a figure that includes the 2022 installations and those in 2023.

Historical Context: While the 2022 figure is the only annual breakdown provided for British Gas specifically, the total scandal affected 500,000 people across the industry, with British Gas covering compensation for impacts dating back to 2018.

AN ISSUE IMPACTING HALF A MILLION HOMWS FROM 2018 – AND THE PREPAYMENT METERS REMAIN IN POLACE.

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