Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Jackson's avatar
Paul Jackson
4d

I guess that private pensions are about the only source of deficit funding left for Western governments to plunder and I’ve no doubt it will happen. There’s also the small problem of loans already provided to Ukraine which will never be paid back and for which Britain is either the guarantor or co-guarantor. Be afraid, be very afraid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter Halligan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture