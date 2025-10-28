Definition of Kakistocracy:

“Government by the least suitable or competent citizens of a state”

This is one of the features of socialism that is NOT a meritocracy.

Idiocracy was a movie of 20 years ago;

This actually happened in the UK last weekend when a convicted sexual predator was release from prison… this is the latest example of ideocracy in the uk government

David Lammy is the deputy leader of the UK government, stupid is not a sufficient word to describe his intellect. As for the leader of the UK government we have Starmer…

These three examples typify the calibre of the UK government, then no doubt examples can be found for all over leaders of he rival parties. Merit is no a pre-requisite in politics.

The chancellor of the exchequer, Rachel from accounts is about to release another budget on NOV 26th in attempt to balance the books from a starting position of debt interest of over a 150 billion pounds and deficit of around a 120 billion pounds, she will not be able to recover. She wont be able to achieve the fiscal surplus necessary to put the UK back on course.

In last years budget, Rachel Reeves committed a bait and switch which caused a inflationary impact across all sectors of the economy. Here’s how that works;

There are about 1 million half care works in the NHS earning around 25,000 on average. Reeves imposed an employer tax on them by dropping the thresholds for paying national insurance down to 5,000 pounds and charged 15% on the excess, the works out at a tax of 15% on a 20,000 excess or 3 billion pounds healthcare costs.

1,000,000 x 20,000 x 15% = 3 billion

She then had to fund the 3 billion deficit from general taxation. This represents a defacto tax increase, breaking labours manifesto pledge, you can expect more of this to come.

Ukraine requires around 180 billion dollars a year to fund its war with Russia. Trump has said that EU will pay for this by raising its EU Defense budget to 5 % of GDP and buying weapons from the US and sending them to Ukraine. For the UK trumps insistence for all NATO countries to 5% of GDP represents 150 Billion pounds which majority will go to Ukraine and rearming UK defences. This represents an increase 75 billion if it was 2.5% prior. The increase has not been reflected in any budgets by anyone, meaning this is a new blackhole…

In previous articles I have talked about the need to build 1000 by 40 story tower blocks, each of these will house 3,000 people. Labour manifesto said it would build 350,000 each year for the life of the parliament. Can round this down to 1,000,000 homes that are still needing to be built. These tower blocks with give this housing crisis a solutions. Also Islam seekers should not get priority over UK residents. I recommend that since we are spending so much on defence why do we not defend our own boarders, I believe we should build a fleet of warships which hold nuclear generators which can then power the tower blocks.

As a point of interest if we are worried about the funding for these tower blocks but since they are housing more people they will be funded by the residence inside. Each apartment in the tower blocks can qualify as low cost affordable housing. The sales process also can be returned to the exchequer. This out of the box thinking by building a fleet of nuclear powered warships and 1000 XL 40 tower blocks would be sufficient to give the UK the surplus of 3% in economic growth it needs to survive.

Out of interest, Kamala Harris planned to 3 million houses a year for 5 years compared to Rachel Reeves plans to build 300,000 houses a year, socialist across the world have planned a massive expansion of the state by using borrowed funds. The XL towers can be used to build prisons, migrant housing, hospitals, so you can see the issues this solves. The trick is not to build slums…

Onwards!!

