From Brave AI:

“British counter-terrorism police arrested a 41-year-old senior US Army officer on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, near Gloucester, England. The arrest was made on suspicion of offenses under the National Security Act 2023, specifically Sections 1 and 3, which relate to obtaining or disclosing protected information and assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Police confirmed that the allegations specifically concern assisting Russian intelligence. The officer, who is understood to be based at Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire, remains in custody at a London police station while authorities conduct searches at two locations in the county. The investigation was carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing London in close collaboration with the FBI and US Military authorities.

This news follow the departure of UD military jets from US bases in the UK. Again from Brave AI:

“More than 12 US military aircraft have abruptly departed RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, England, marking the second major redeployment of US assets from British soil in two months.

Flight tracking data confirms that 10 KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft and three Osprey tiltrotor transports left the base on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The evacuations were reportedly triggered by a threat from Iran, with reports citing a credible intelligence warning regarding specific targets and methods.

While US officials described the move as a proactive “temporary relocation” under enhanced force protection measures, they declined to officially confirm the specific nature of the threat.

The aircraft were dispersed to various locations across Europe to ensure safety:

Germany: Four tankers landed at Spangdahlem Air Base, and one at Ramstein Air Base.

Spain: Four tankers were relocated to Morón Air Base.

United Kingdom: One tanker diverted to Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Scotland, and the three Ospreys moved to nearby RAF Lakenheath.

This incident follows the withdrawal of B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford in September 2026 after a suspected Iran-linked security incident. The British government has insisted that its airbases remain safe and that security is a “top priority,” though the rapid movement of assets has raised questions about the immediacy of the threat.

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