After many days of civil unrest (riots by Muslims as well as anti-illegal immigrant protests) following the murder of three young girls which sparked nationwide protests against illegal immigration and the imposition of an internet censorship policy program, people in the UK have signalled their displeasure in a poll,

“After first entering No. 10, Sir Keir enjoyed a +19 popularity, as voters rallied behind the newly victorious Labour leader.

At the beginning of August that had shrunk to just +3. However, a fortnight later his net approval has sunk below the waterline to -7%.”

From +19 to -7 between election day 4 July 2024 and yesterday.

Recall that the Labour Party in the UK managed to win 32% of the popular vote to win 202 seats in the 650 seat Parliament, whilst the Conservatives won 44% of the popular vote and 354 seats. Voter turnout was 67%.

On 4 July 2024, turnout plummeted to 60%, Labour won 34% of the lower turnout (up a tiny 2%) but won 411 seats (up 209 seats from 2019) because the Conservative vote cratered to 24$ (from 44%), winning just 121 seats out of 650.

The British public did what they always do. They do not vote the Opposition party in; they vote the governing party OUT!

You will have read the spin that the national socialist Labour Party and its police force have trotted out – far right extremists, inciting the gullible and the 20-month prison sentence given for posting inflammatory comments on social media (anyone seen the offending post? I have not).

But this is not what caused the frog to leap out the boiling pot and riot.

For one, the British public are not stupid. They have suffered from the same policy mistakes and lack of law enforcement that Europeans and the US have suffered from.

Years of oppression during a scamdemic that mandated toxic and useless injections and a police surveillance state, illegal immigration that crowds out the local population and hands out benefits and better living standards that h poor, sick and elderly plus ballooning energy bills from the use of “renewable energy” rather than cheap and abundant hydrocarbon fuels.

The dogma of “no room for racism” is being trotted out, again. It is not racist to want to evict illegal immigrants that are stealing taxpayer money. The UK is a multi-cultural society and has bee since it came into existence. It is a truly mongrel nation. There were problems amongst legal residents, sure. But on the whole, people got along and bigotry of ay kid was frowned o and obvious – and illegal.

Under the outgoing weak ad ineffective Conservative government (14 years in government!) Brits have suffered from “green energy” policies that have resulted in electricity prices 5 times the of natural gas – despite the massive subsidies give to “green energy” electricity generation and all the tax penalties imposed on hydrocarbon sources (fossil fuels).

Put it this way, had the tax breaks and subsidies given to renewable “green energy” sources been given to hydrocarbon “fossil” fuels (they are not “fossil” fuels) UK households would be paying 80% less for utility bills, with the flow-on effects to cheaper food ad cheaper everything else.

I also very much doubt that Brits are in overwhelming support of the war in Ukraine either. They would probably be ambivalent. They do not detest Putin or overwhelmingly support Zelensky and certainly would want to know how much of their taxes are being spent on foreign wars when their own circumstances and taxes are so high.

The Conservatives used to stand for law and order, low taxes and small government with limited interference in the daily lives of people. Labour was the opposite of each of those – high taxes, massive state intervention and big government.

Over 14 years in power the Conservatives grew increasingly inept, complacent and removed from its core ideals. The result was bigger government, ridiculous energy policies, jingoism ad complacency. They deserved the shellacking they got in the last election.

Unfortunately, the frog that leapt out of the boiling pot to riot, is about to be trapped and shoved into an even hotter pot of molten steel.

Take all the faults of the sacked Conservative party and add inexperience, ignorance and socialist dogma and you will have the Labour government. It has no mandate of popular support.

It does not have a mandate to govern – at best, it has a mandate to “do no harm”.

The national socialist Labour Party is going to double down on the policies that saw the Tories ejected.

Just wait until the existing “woke” child grooming tactics are confirmed and strengthened See how that goes down! Hey, maybe we will see quota driven board room regulations and a sharp increase in the minimum wage!

I expect that the Labour government will legalise the criminal immigrant’s presence, ad follow through its plans to build-out forests of wind turbines on land and sea, plus plantations of solar panels (that have already been rendered obsolete by emerging technology). Labour will also fully embrace each and every scamdemic that the ridiculously stupid, Marxist WHO ad UN pretend exists.

Laughably, the Bank of England just cut short term rats by a quarter percent to 5.25%. This despite the jump in inflation coming down the pike from Labours massive house building plans (have to house those illegal immigrants!), plans to roll-out more renewable energy eyesores and engage in increases in the size of the welfare state ad massive national health service white elephant. Wage rates for the builders of Labour’s 150,000 new houses a year houses will spike, and more immigrants will be needed to build the houses.

National socialism – tax, spend on crap, use the jackboot to enforce compliance, whilst “spinning” social unrest as something other than its root causes.

Solutions are obvious – evict illegal immigrants, whilst encouraging legal immigrants – ditch the entire “green energy” industry and apparatus and streamline the national health bureaucracy that takes money from treating patents, withdraw from the Ukraine conflict and hands it to “shiny-trousered” bureaucrats.

International law is clear – illegal immigrants must be dealt with by the governments of the first “safe” country that the criminal enters. If they come from a “safe” country they are not asylum seekers or refugees, they are criminals. Transport them back to the first “safe” country or to their countries of origin,

Incidentally, why don’t NATO countries offer asylum to all 140 million Russian citizens, since they are subject to an evil and oppressive dictatorial regime and are subject to conscription to fight in a war that NATO is waging? Surely not doing so is tantamount to racism?

Chances of solutions that reverse odious policies. Double O, triple O, eff all, blank. Instead, there will be the inexorable rise of national socialism, by those without any kind of mandate to impose it.

I will close with the final sentence of the MSN article to highlight the “spin” applied by the company conducting the poll showing the sharp increase in dislike for Starmer.

"Although the government has cause to be concerned about how voters view the state of the economy, public services and immigration levels, a strong response to public disorder is not something they find controversial."

Of those polled “43% say they either strongly or somewhat approve of Sir Keir's response, versus 30% saying they either somewhat or strongly disapprove.”

Make of that what you will!

