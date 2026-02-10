From here:

Moscow Says UK Troops Are Directly Fighting Russia In Ukraine

“On Monday Moscow’s ambassador to London, Andrey Kelin, said that UK soldiers are currently on-the-ground in Ukraine directly fighting Russia.

“Britain provides Kiev with political direction, supports it financially and with materiel, shares intelligence, arms, trains, and fights alongside the Ukrainian armed forces and other militarized structures,” Kelin said. “We have every right to consider London as a de facto party to the conflict.”

According to Kelin, the UK’s military planners run operations out of the British embassy in Kiev, operations which include aiding Ukrainian special services plan their military operations against Russia.

Consequences?

“Kelin’s phrasing “We have every right to consider London as a de facto party to the conflict” is ominous when Moscow’s nuclear doctrine is taken into account.”

Which essentially states that any State actor shooting at Russians or Russian targets is a legitimate target for nuclear weapons – which in turn will, obviously provoke a nuclear response.

According to The Telegraph, at least 40 UK citizens have died fighting for Ukraine since 2022.

In December 2025:

(14) Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 on X: “A statement from the Ministry of Defence. https://t.co/ChouhKNZSl” / X

(14) Keir Starmer on X: “My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of the member of our Armed Forces who sadly lost their life today. Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.” / X

Maybe the UK government and Prime Minister will switch to TikTok with some dancing.

Starmer’s international legacy – an escalation into a global nuclear war? All in line with international law of course.

Meanwhile, In the UK:

Never Underestimate the Suffering of White Working Class English Girls

Rupert Lowe’s privately sponsored ‘rape gang enquiry’ cites A victim raped 700 times? The short2- minute clip claims the rapes are real and on-going TODAY.

THE SOLUTIN IS ‘Remigration’ – expulsion of all implicated Pakistani Muslims.

From Brave AI:

“The UK government has launched a national inquiry into grooming gangs, officially announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in June 2025, following intense public pressure and a damning review by House of Lords member Louise Casey. This government-backed inquiry is now underway and is expected to review over 800 historical cases of child sexual exploitation.

“The inquiry’s chair and panel were appointed in December 2025, after delays that sparked criticism from survivors and advocates. The investigation will examine systemic failures across police forces, local councils, and the Crown Prosecution Service, with a focus on cross-border offending and institutional negligence. “

“In parallel, an independent inquiry led by MP Rupert Lowe has already published findings indicating that Pakistani rape gangs operated in at least 85 UK local authorities over decades, some cases dating back to the 1960s. “

“ Lowe’s report, based on testimonies from survivors, whistleblowers, and thousands of Freedom of Information requests, alleges that hundreds of thousands of lives were ruined and calls for urgent action, including mandatory ethnicity data collection and deportation of foreign nationals aware of but inactive in the abuse.

“Survivors and advocates stress that they want immediate action, not further delays, and have urged the government to implement recommendations from past inquiries, such as the 2013 Jay Report, which documented 1,400 victims of abuse by predominantly British-Pakistani men.

Embroiling the UK in an expensive foreign war, with fast decisions that send billions of pounds in weaponry Ukraine.

“The UK has committed a total of £21.8 billion in support to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

“£13.06 billion is dedicated to military support, including £10.8 billion in military assistance provided as grants (funded from the Treasury Reserve) and a £2.26 billion loan through the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) fund.”

The UK has a massive fiscal deficit, and and yet The UK has pledged £3 billion per year in military aid until 2030–2031, or as long as needed, and has already spent £4.5 billion on military support in 2025.”

All about the priorities of the Labour government. Spend billions provoking a nuclear war or spend next to nothing investigating and prosecuting rapists.

I would say ha everything Labour socialists touch, turns to crap.

Onwards!!!

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan