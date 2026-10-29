From here:

How the CDC Lied about Shot Injury

“The month was January 2021, only a few weeks into the mass rollout of the injection called a vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had outsourced its collection of data from the VAERS system – designed to monitor vaccine safety – to General Dynamics Information Technology. GDIT wrote the CDC a memo dated January 15.

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““The number of incoming COVID-19 reports has significantly exceeded the estimated maximum of 1,000 reports per day,” the memo to the CDC said. “As a result, GDIT is unable to meet processing and other timeframes (data processing, telephone inquiries, clinical inquiries, etc.). GDIT has reache [sic.] out to the Pogram [sic.] office and OAS for guidance and support.”

This was part of the ‘scandal’ Read more in the Brownstone article.

I have posted a few articles on GDIT and VAERS:

From the “WTF” files – CDC paid outside contractors 40 million bucks to process VAERS reports – 9 million BEFORE the C19 mRNA injections were granted EUA

CDC hired contractors to process VAERS records – Bivalent “boosters” were authorised on 31 August 2022 – lag time for reporting deaths is now – 6 months – something is off

There is another aspect that hints at the level of VERA reports that remain ‘unprocessed:

Another week, another 130 Americans reported dead to VAERS (v 71 last week) amongst 1,667 adverse events (v 1,909 last week)

The gist of that article is that there were 650 million doses of the EXPERIMENTAL modified MRNA gene modifying injections administered in the US and around 6.5 billion administered OUTSIDE the US. The number of deaths reported to VERS was the same for both- with 1 million ‘adverse events reported INSIDE THE us and just 675,000 reported from outside the US.

This almost impossible to reconcile and suggests that TEN TIMES more doses were administered outside the US than inside, there should be ten times the number of deaths and injuries not processed- that is 10 million adverse events and around 200,000 deaths.

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 9/25/2026 – VAERS Analysis

Pfizer and Moderna are legally obliged to report all deaths and injuries resulting from their ‘vaccines’ because they are US companies.

Maybe someone should ask them for a ‘please explain’???

Back to the Brownstone article:

“Indeed, the floods of reports were many times the “worst-case scenario” that General Dynamics had anticipated, so it admitted that it could no longer process them.

The five-alarm fire should have been obvious. At that very instant, if not long before, the shots should have been pulled. Banned immediately for all groups. Apologies should have been offered. Industry executives should have been put on trial because later document releases proved that they knew the dangers. Victims should have been compensated from industry profits, with payouts in the many tens of billions.

After all, this is how dangerous pharmaceutical products had been treated in the past, after only a few reports. But in this case, it was different. Everything that had happened since March 2020 had led to this moment; all the closures, the stay-at-home orders, the smashed small businesses, the supply-chain breakages, the multiple trillions in spending and money creation, the capacity restrictions, and the censorship.

Without an effective and safe shot, all of this would have been a waste. There would have been civilization-wide fury. Neither the politicians, nor bureaucrats, nor media, nor industry, could risk that.

The same ‘failure to report was used in the UK also- comment from Pandora chaser in March 2023:

“The UKs MHRA or Goverment, also tendered for a contract for an A.I system to deal with the “expected/anticipated HIGH VOLUME of serious adverse reports from the Covid Vaccine roll out” before the roll out occurred. It was a contract for nearly 2million.

We then found there was very shoddy delayed reporting from MHRA, who have now officially stopped releasing things since around Oct 2022 and have declared very rare future updates will occur, as the “safety profile of the covid jabs is settled” or some such utter bollox from lying treasonous genocidal scum bags due hanging.

Just how much ‘truth’ can a nation stand?

(100) The brutal truth nobody can handle – so it is ignored - significant deaths and harms is getting through – not the scale - 2 million excess deaths in 4 years – many millions more injured

How many people continue to die from this Experiment- how many are suffering?

More has been spent on investigating the C19 ‘experience than has been paid in compensation.

For the UK- from Brave AI:

“The UK Covid-19 Inquiry is projected to cost approximately £227 million in total, making it the most expensive statutory inquiry in UK history. This figure includes £192–219 million spent directly by the inquiry and an additional £100 million spent by government departments responding to it.

“As of October 2026, the UK government has paid approximately £32 million in Vaccine Damage Payments to victims of vaccine injuries. These payments are administered through the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS), which provides a fixed, tax-free lump sum of £120,000 to individuals who are assessed as at least 60% disabled due to vaccination.

For the USA? Well overall estimates are around 11 trillion bucks.

“The U.S. government has spent over $26 million in administrative costs for the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) between January 2021 and March 2024, while paying out only $42,125 in compensation. Of this administrative spending, approximately $2.5 million was allocated to contracts with medical professionals to review claims, and an additional $136,998 was earmarked for expert witnesses.

For the broader federal response to the pandemic, $11 trillion was distributed through various forms of spending, loans, and grants, though this figure encompasses the entire economic crisis response rather than just vaccine injury investigations. The CICP, which handles these specific claims, had a $20 million budget set aside for fiscal year 2023, with critics noting that 90% of its 2025 budget is dedicated to administrative overhead rather than direct injury compensation.

Direct compensation for assault and battery up to and including death?

“The U.S. government has paid less than $7 million in total compensation for COVID-19 vaccine injuries through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) as of mid-2024. This amount includes approximately $6.5 million paid for eligible claims, with the vast majority of that sum ($6.5 million) attributed to injuries from the H1N1 flu vaccine rather than COVID-19 vaccines, which accounted for only about $400,000 in payments.

While the traditional Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) has paid out over $5 billion since 1988, it generally does not cover COVID-19 vaccines because they were administered under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act during the public health emergency. Consequently, COVID-19 vaccine injury claims are processed through the CICP, which has a much stricter compensation structure and has denied over 98% of the more than 13,000 claims filed.

Maybe one day, someone of quality can put the whole genocidal campaign into the right context and compensate for harms.

Let’s not forget the Remdesivir and Midazolam and Morphine deaths and harms!

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