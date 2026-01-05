Welfare fraud is extensive and global in reach.

From here:

Gang behind £54m ‘industrial scale’ benefit fraud ordered to repay just £2m

And here:

Workers turn down promotions to avoid £100k tax trap

First, the Bulgarian fraudsters:

What’s good for Somalians in Minnesota works for Bulgarians in the UK!

These crooks are a small part of the welfare fraud committed In the UK.

“A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “We take all fraud seriously and last year we saved an estimated £25bn through our prevention and detection activities. In this case, action is ongoing to recover further money.”

£25 billion “saved” in 2024 alone!

“In May 2024, the five admitted to fraud and money laundering offences and were given a combined prison sentence of 25 years.

“A criminal gang behind Britain’s largest benefit fraud, who stole nearly £54 million to bankroll lavish lifestyles, have been ordered to repay only a fraction of the money they swindled.

The group - Galina Nikolova, 38, Stoyan Stoyanov, 27, Tsvetka Todorova, 52, Gyunesh Ali, 33, and Patritsia Paneva, 26 - fraudulently obtained £54m in Universal Credit payments after submitting around 6,000 bogus claims.

“However, the gang has been ordered to pay back just £2 million - roughly 1% of the total sum stolen - according to The Telegraph.

“At a confiscation hearing, prosecutors disclosed they are continuing efforts to recover the stolen funds after the gang moved most of the money overseas, reports the Express.

“Using real people and stolen identities, the gang submitted fraudulent benefit claims supported by fake documents.

When applications were rejected, the criminals simply resubmitted them repeatedly until they were approved. The stolen funds were then squandered on high-end cars, designer clothing, and expensive watches as the group enjoyed their extravagant lifestyle.”

It looks like UK courts think that £52 million is either irrecoverable or justified!

“Even after the gang’s detention, Stoyanov continued submitting fraudulent claims, stealing another £17,000 from taxpayers while under investigation.”

WTF!!!

Nikolova received an eight-year prison sentence, while her partner Stoyanov was given four years behind bars.

Ali - sentenced to seven years and three months - and Todorova, who was released on licence due to time already served on remand, are still awaiting a costs hearing.

That would be hearings to determine who foots the legal bill – the taxpayer – costs would run to 100’s of thousands of pounds. That’s not the only legal costs paid to process these crooks though the “system””,

Those convicted felons currently walk free, pending their free deportation flights to Bulgaria to enjoy the stolen £54 million In UK welfare benefits:

“All except Ali have since been released and are currently awaiting deportation hearings.”

Note that the procedure in the UK is for prisoners to have their sentences automatically reduced by a third.

That’s a bad start to the UK day, next we have the story about the impact of “fiscal drag” from the UK’s tax system detailed in the second link above.

The story applies to those earning over £100,000 a year

“Some 2.3 million taxpayers will earn over £100,000 by 2028-29, a rise of nearly half a million compared to last year.

“Some 9pc of managers said they or an employee had turned down a promotion to avoid getting taxed more while 8pc retired early and 6pc donated to escape the tax trap.”

Can you imagine? An employee does a good job and is offered a promotion so they employ the same methods and ideas elsewhere In the company and says “no thanks, I don’t want a pay cut!!! And I will retire instead!

“Petra Wilton, from the Chartered Management Institute, said: “It is striking to see how many people are now adjusting their behaviour to avoid crossing the £100,000 threshold, whether that is reducing their hours, switching to part-time or in some cases turning down a promotion.

“When employees make those decisions, organisations lose experience and valued leaders, and teams feel the impact immediately.”

“Dan Neidle, a tax lawyer, told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee before the Budget that the threshold was “irrational” and harmed the economy.

Giving evidence in October, he said: “I look at the emails I get from hospital managers telling me that they cannot get consultants to work five days a week because it would cost them more money.

Or I get emails from IT contractors saying that they turn away work for the same reason. This is clearly having an impact on the NHS, on the economy.”

“The Institute for Fiscal Studies has previously described it as “absolutely insane”, warning that a parent with two children earning £134,000 could be worse off than if they earned £99,000.

“Fiscal drag” costs that parent with two kids £35.000 a year (no promotion or pay rise necessary which would increase the taxes!

UK civil servants have an answer

From Brave AI:

“As of 2024, 2,915 civil servants in the UK earn over £100,000 annually, according to data from the Institute for Government.

“ … These high earners are typically at the most senior levels, such as those in the Senior Civil Service (SCS), where the median salary is £88,970.”

Civil servants push for four-day week despite Labour crackdown

“However, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, which represents officials in central government, has pledged to push on with its campaign for a four-day week.”

“The PCS, which is the UK’s biggest Civil Service union, said it would “work with parliamentarians” to lobby for a 32-hour working week with no loss of pay for staff.”

Ah, no loss of a day’s pay, so an effective 25 per cent pay rise TO COMPENSATE FOR THE 60 PER CENT FISCAL DRAG IMPACT!

“For earnings over £100,000 in the UK, the marginal tax rate increases to 60% due to the tapering of the personal allowance. This occurs because for every £2 earned above £100,000, £1 of the personal allowance is withdrawn, effectively taxing that portion at both 40% (higher rate) and an additional 20% (loss of tax-free allowance), resulting in a combined marginal rate of 60%.”

Second round effects of “fiscal drag” and their consequences for UK high earners!

