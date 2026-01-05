Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheila England's avatar
Sheila England
3h

The UK has gone down the tubes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
6h

Gyunesh Ali and Patritsia Paneva sound like good Bulgarian names. Were they the ringleaders? (I ask because it is more likely they have been in England longer than their Bulgarian mates)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture