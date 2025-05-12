First, a little context from Brave AI:

“As of April 29, 2025, the United States Senate has confirmed 234 Article III judges nominated by President Donald Trump during his first term in office.

This includes three associate justices of the Supreme Court of the United States, 54 judges for the United States courts of appeals, 174 judges for the United States district courts, and three judges for the United States Court of International Trade.”

“As of the end of President Joe Biden's term, nearly two-thirds of the federal judges he appointed are women, and the same share are members of racial or ethnic minority groups.

President Biden is poised to match or even surpass former President Donald Trump's 234 confirmations to the federal courts.

By May 22, 2024, the Senate had already confirmed 200 lifetime judges during the Biden administration, including one Supreme Court justice, 42 circuit court judges, 155 district court judges, and two Court of International Trade judges.”

Most of the recent “bun fights” have come from the Federal District courts, where Trump appointed 174 judged and Biden appointed 155 judges.

“As of January 2025, Congress has authorized 677 permanent district judgeships for the United States district courts.”

“As of January 2, 2025, Democratic presidents have appointed 384 out of 679 district court judges.”

That’s a little shy of 59%.

They are not supposed to be politically motivated, but Biden’s circuit court judges have a distinct “positive affirmation” bias.

Even Democrat appointed SCOTUS judges spout this bias:

Justice Sonia Sotomayor warns of Trump immunity 'nightmare' - BBC News

“Justice's dissent: 'The president is now a king above the law'.

A ridiculous and unwarranted OPINION!

Sotomayor is no stranger to promulgating “fake news”. From here:

Fact check: Sotomayor makes false claim about Covid-19’s impact on children | CNN Politics

“Sotomayor, a liberal, tried during the Friday hearing to emphasize the danger posed by the omicron variant of the virus. She said, “We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators.”

Complete and utter BS.

Jackson Brown is not noted for her intellect either.

The amount of Federal District court “shopping” to achieve Democratic Party propaganda has been ramped up.

The objective is clear – to delay, deny and prevent the execution of Presidential authority.

We have just emerged from severe abuse of power by the Democratic Party collective swamp.

The Republican Party, for the most part, did not engage in the “court shopping” that Democrats are now engaged in.

Republicans are now addressing the issue of Socialist central party rule.

Last month, Republicans passed the “No Rogue Rulings Act”, which strips federal district judges of the power to issue nationwide injunctions blocking Trump's executive actions.

The House is about to take up the JUDGES Act, which would allow Trump to appoint 66 new judges to the federal bench. There is no detail on whether these appointments would replace retiring Republican or Democrat Party appointees.

Democrats view power by a socialist, centrally controlled, state-run monopoly as superior to the separation of powers in the Executive, the Legislative and the Judiciary.

Democrats do not believe in the Constitution and Bill of Rights – where the individual dominates the “State”.

Live free and die well or live in poverty and die in misery.

The “best” ideas of the Democratic Party and its dogma based in Chinese socialism hits the poorest, the sickest and the elderly the hardest.

They care more about Tik Tok than people.

Onwards!!!