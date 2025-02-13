From here:

Senate Confirms Robert F. Kennedy Jr. As HHS Secretary

“On Thursday, the GOP-led Senate confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to become President Donald Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services, ending a saga in which members grappled with the nominee’s skeptical views on vaccines.

The final vote was 52-48. All but one Republican voted for the Cabinet pick. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), a childhood Polio survivor who had previously warned against undermining public confidence in “proven cures,” was the only GOP lawmaker to break ranks and vote against Kennedy Jr. along with all of the Democrats and the pair of independents who caucus with them.”

Mitch McConnell was the Republican leader of the Senate.

“Mitch McConnell is the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history, having served in various leadership roles since 2007. He was the Senate Majority Leader from 2015 to 2021 and the Senate Minority Leader from 2007 to 2015 and again from 2021 to 2025. McConnell announced in February 2024 that he would step down as GOP leader in November of that year, marking the end of his tenure as Senate leader. He continues to serve as a U.S. Senator from Kentucky.”

Senator Mitch McConnell falls twice, leaves Capitol in wheelchair

“WASHINGTON – Former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell fell twice on Wednesday and was escorted out of the Capitol in a wheelchair as a precautionary measure.

The longtime leader, 82, is a survivor of childhood polio and has had multiple health issues in recent years.”

“John Thune is the Republican leader of the Senate, having been elected to succeed Mitch McConnell in November 2024. Thune, a senator from South Dakota, will assume the role when the 119th Congress begins in January 2025.”

