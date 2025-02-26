We have all seen the stories of politicians scooting off to Africa amidst warning of impending doom, ABD to fight fires the “woke” hiring of physically inadequate DEI officers that put the blame on victims for being injured in the wrong place in an emergency, AND the empty street fire hydrants AND we have read about the lack of forestry management over decades to remove the accumulated undergrowth that becomes tinder and kindling.

Then there’s the rivers flowing directly into the sea, rather than being diverted to fill lakes and reservoirs to levels required for use in emergencies.

Here's a few snippets from Brav AI:

“Forestry mismanagement in California has been a significant issue, contributing to the severity of wildfires in the state. This mismanagement includes a century of poor or nonexistent policies that have led to overcrowded forests and an accumulation of dead and dying trees, which can easily ignite during wildfires.”

“… allows water to flow naturally into the ocean to protect ecosystems and comply with environmental regulations. During a series of atmospheric river storms in early 2023, about 95% of the water that flowed into the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta was directed to the Pacific Ocean to protect imperiled fish species, according to environmental rules.”

Here s a link to the reservoir system resources.

https://www.laalmanac.com/geography/ge02.php

We know that insurance companies refuse to insure properties because of legislation like “Proposition 103”.

Snippets from Brave AI:

“Insurance companies have been pulling out of Los Angeles and California due to several factors. Rising costs and inadequate premiums have made it challenging for insurers to maintain profitability, leading to their withdrawal from the market.”

“One significant reason is the regulatory process for adjusting insurance rates, which can take months or even years, hindering insurers' ability to quickly adjust rates to cover their losses and assess risk. This is partly due to Proposition 103, a decades-old law that essentially acts as price controls, preventing insurance companies from adjusting rates to match market conditions.”

And we know that Santa Ana winds have been around for centuries and that most wildfires (90%) are deliberately started.

Of course, the propaganda that you will find on the internet says it’s all about climate change not wilful malfeasance and politics.

29 people died because of that wilful incompetence and property damage estimates run as high as $175 billion bucks.

And now, we have the begging bowl for the sanctuary State and the city of Los Angeles.

From here:

California Governor Gavin Newsom Just Requested $40 Billion In Federal Aid | Presidential Wire

“Newsom seeks $40 billion in federal aid for Los Angeles wildfire recovery

Fires destroyed over 16,250 structures and caused 29 fatalities

Economic impact could reach $164 billion

Trump administration may attach conditions to aid package

Debris removal and rebuilding efforts underway

No doubt, to be funded by FEMA.

That works out at around $2.5 million per house destroyed. People in North Carolina and Florida should be so lucky!

So much for most of those savings for taxpayers achieved by DOGE.

Onwards!!!