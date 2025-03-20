From here:

Rate Hike Chaos Looms – Why This Crisis Is Bigger Than You Think | RightWing

“State Farm’s 22% rate increase will impact nearly one million California homeowners, with rental property owners facing even steeper hikes of up to 38%.

The approval comes with strict conditions including a pause on policy cancellations, a $500 million capital infusion, and a public hearing to justify the increase.

State Farm has paid over $1.75 billion in claims affecting 9,500 policyholders following devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Major insurers have been reducing or halting new policies in California due to wildfire risks, creating an unstable market for homeowners.

If fully approved, the new rates would take effect June 1, with homeowners seeing increases averaging $600 annually.”

Victor Davis Hanson sums the situation up in this 8-minute video here:

Victor Davis Hanson: California's Catastrophic Wildfires Are ‘A DEI, Green New Deal Disaster’

“In this edition of “Victor Davis Hanson: In His Own Words,” Hanson, author of “The End of Everything: How Wars Descend into Annihilation,” provides an analysis of California's wildfire management and policy failures under Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Hanson discusses the mismanagement of resources, lack of effective forest management, and prioritization of diversity and inclusion over merit in firefighting efforts. He labels the situation as a “systems breakdown” and warns of the larger implications for California's future.

#dailysignal #wildfires #GavinNewsom #KarenBass #climatechange #California #Palisades 00:00 Introduction and Overview

00:29 Personal Connection to California

00:41 The Los Angeles Fire Disaster

01:34 Systemic Failures and Leadership Critique

02:18 Environmental and Policy Issues

04:28 Insurance and Regulatory Challenges

07:18 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!