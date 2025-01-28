The back-room shenanigans of dictator Trudeau continue. Knowing he is on the way into political oblivion in the next election (which could be as far away as October 2025) he has pro-rogued Parliament - disabling scrutiny of his actions and any hint of democracy.

It is likely that his economic adviser, Mark Carney, as the next leader of the Liberal party. Carey has even worse political leanings than Trudeau.

Now he is about to appoint ten Senators - guess what their political leanings are likely to be?

Check out the desperate plea for help from a sitting MP in Canada’s representative Parliamentary house here:

UNCOVERED: This newest Liberal scandal may derail democracy and handcuff future governments

https://michellerempelgarner.substack...

Here’s a little background on the workings of the Senate from Brave AI:

“The Senate of Canada consists of 105 appointed members. Here are some key details about the composition and structure of the Senate:

Total Senators: There are currently 105 senators in the Canadian Senate.

Independent Senators Group: This group has 41 senators.

Canadian Senators Group: This group comprises 18 senators.

Progressive Senate Group: This group includes 14 senators.

Conservative Party: 12 senators are affiliated with the Conservative Party.

Non-affiliated: 12 senators do not belong to any specific group.

Vacant Seats: As of the latest information, there are 8 vacant seats in the Senate.

Brave AI counts 8 vacant seats, rather than ten.

The Independent Senators Group is not so independent!

“The political leanings of the ISG members can vary, as they are independent and do not affiliate with any political party. However, a 2021 study found that members of the ISG voted in favor of legislation proposed by the incumbent Liberal government more consistently than any other group within the Senate, including those still formally aligned with the Liberal Party. This suggests that, while the ISG is non-partisan, the voting patterns of its members may sometimes align with the governing party’s policies.”

As the English expression goes “trouble at mill!”. Looks like both countries have similar problems, though this latest development to run Canada from outside Parliament is a distinction without a difference!

Onwards!