I show below a verbatim email from Sarah detailing the action being taken to get Candace Owen entry to New Zealand to give a presentation in Auckland.

For those not familiar, Candace has views that resonate with half of the USA - she is not some radical hate monger.

She is being refused entry because of the radical left in New Zealand who do not want any counter arguments to their left-wing political agenda.

For the TlDR bit, this is the action paragraph:

“4. That's where you come in! We need your help to put pressure on the Government, and to ensure we are able to fund this legal work. Chris Penk (Chris.Penk@parliament.govt.nz), is the Associate Minister of Immigration who has the authority to use his discretion to allow Candace Owens is. “

Here’s the email:

“Forwarded from the Free Speech Union. They have been doing stella work here in New Zealand.

Dear Sarah, Sorry, I know it's late... I was just putting my kids down to sleep and was called by a journalist to comment on the Candace Owens story. I thought- 'What's happened now with Candace Owens?' If, like me, late this afternoon you missed it,

Immigration New Zealand has barred Candace Owens from entering New Zealand. It seems (incredibly) the best response New Zealand now has to opinions that some find distasteful or wrong is to exclude them from the conversation entirely.

Like many Kiwis, you may not even know who Candace Owens is. A conservative commentator from the United States (formerly on the Daily Wire with Ben Shapiro), she has been accused of 'far-right' and extremist views.

For this reason, since she announced her tour of Australia and New Zealand, would-be-censors have been campaigning, like they did with Posie Parker, to have immigration officials block her entry.

They succeeded in having Australian officials do this last month. Now, the same thing has happened here. A sophisticated country is able to deal with opinions that some find controversial, distasteful, or even dangerous.

The most mature way to deal with these views is to challenge and rebut them, not to exclude them from the conversation. Immigration New Zealand is arguing that section 15 of the Immigration Act requires them to exclude individuals who have been barred from entering New Zealand and who have been barred from entering other countries. "Nothing to see here, our hands are tied" is basically all they can muster. Firstly, we think they are wrong.

Our legal team has started burning the (almost) midnight oil, but we're actively looking at challenging this decision, on the basis Immigration is acting unlawfully. (I'll spare you the legal details, but it comes down to the technical definitions of 'excluded). Secondly, even if she was 'excluded', why on earth should we have law that automatically means we then bar others entry. Should we shut out Salman Rushdie because the Iranians don't like him? Every year hundreds, if not thousands of less well-known people who have been denied entry to Australia have been allowed to visit NZ.

This action by Immigration NZ is a smokescreen. Public calls by Young Labour over the past few months to exclude Owens from NZ shores is the more likely reason for the action. Anyone who’s been following this story knows this. But who at Immigration NZ would be willing to risk admitting that their refusal is based on Owens’ controversial opinions, right?

It’s easier for officials to fudge their reading of the legislation than to admit they’re vetting a person for expressing personal beliefs which, though highly controversial, are still permitted under section 14 of the NZ Bill of Rights Act.

But we know censorship has a nasty way of boomeranging back on censors. Mark my words: Candace Owens will come to New Zealand eventually to hold public events. And when she does, many more people will attend than otherwise would have, as a result of these attempts to shut her out.

Here's what we've done (in the past 2 hours):

1. We've written to the Ministers of Immigration (Erica Stanford is the Minister of Immigration, but Chris Penk, as the Associate Minister, is actually responsible for these decisions). We're calling on the Government to exercise discretion and allow Owens entry.

2. Our legal team is working to challenge this decision. In our minds, this isn't about Candace Owens herself. It's about the principle, that the Government blocking individuals from speaking in New Zealand because we dislike their opinions is a dangerous road.

3. We've contacted media: while some Kiwis will think it's a 'victory' that Owens has been excluded, I'm confident that New Zealanders around the country are big enough to deal with others' perspectives, whether they agree or not. We need to ensure the public is aware of this decision and the Government is held accountable.

4. That's where you come in! We need your help to put pressure on the Government, and to ensure we are able to fund this legal work. Chris Penk (Chris.Penk@parliament.govt.nz), is the Associate Minister of Immigration who has the authority to use his discretion to allow Candace Owens is.

Seeing as there is no legitimate argument to exclude her (other than 'the Australians did' - what, are we an Australian State now? -), he should grant her entry. An email from you, saying exactly that, will help get his attention. Sarah, this is the Free Speech Union rapid response unit leading the way.

The day we stop caring about the right for people to make their case, no matter whether we're entirely convinced or think it entirely daft, is the day our freedoms die. And New Zealand cannot prosper unless it is free. Jonathan Ayling Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok”.

End of email.

Onwards!!!

