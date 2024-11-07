From here:

Here’s a few snippets from the sharp-eyed investigative reporter - Doug Goldsmith

“In a striking political upheaval, Alameda County voters decisively recalled District Attorney Pamela Price, marking the first time an elected DA in the county has been removed from office. Price, known for her progressive policies and backed by billionaire George Soros, faced a swift and overwhelming backlash from voters in one of California’s most liberal regions, including the city of Oakland.

Early results, released Wednesday, showed that 64.8% of voters supported Price’s recall, while only 35.2% voted to retain her. Although the official count is still pending, the margin leaves little doubt about the outcome, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction with her tenure.”

“The recall comes on the heels of similar voter actions across California. Last year, San Francisco voters recalled DA Chesa Boudin, another Soros-backed prosecutor, amid rising crime rates and public safety complaints. On Tuesday, Los Angeles County DA George Gascón, who championed comparable reforms, lost his re-election bid by a significant margin.””

“Pamela Price was part of a wave of reform-minded prosecutors whose campaigns received financial backing from Soros. His funding aimed to reshape the U.S. justice system, supporting candidates aligned with the Black Lives Matter movement and committed to reducing mass incarceration. However, the growing backlash against these policies highlights the tension between reformist ideals and public safety demands.”

Here’s a list of Som others from Brave AI:

“… it appears that George Soros has supported district attorneys in at least 24 jurisdictions across the United States. These jurisdictions include:

1. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Larry Krasner) 2. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Stephen A. Zappala) 3. Allegheny County, Pennsylvania (Matt Dugan) 4. St. Louis, Missouri (Kim Gardner) 5. Chicago, Illinois (Kim Foxx) 6. San Francisco, California (Chesa Boudin) 7. Loudoun County, Virginia (Buta Biberaj) 8. Austin, Texas (Jose Garza) 9. Fairfax County, Virginia (Steve Descano) 10. Arlington County, Virginia (Parisa Dehghani-Tafti) 11. Orange and Osceola County, Florida (Aramis Ayala)

Additionally, the search results mention that Soros-backed district attorneys now represent more than 70 million Americans, and in 22 states, local district attorneys are exclusively responsible for prosecuting election crimes.

It’s essential to note that the exact number of Soros-backed district attorneys might be higher, as the search results only provide a snapshot of instances where Soros’ involvement was reported. However, based on the available information, it appears that Soros has supported district attorneys in at least 24 jurisdictions across the United States.”

Penultimate thought from the reporter, Mr Goldsmith:

“Price’s ousting signals a significant shift in public sentiment toward progressive criminal justice reforms, even in traditionally left-leaning areas. Her platform, which emphasized reducing incarceration and promoting alternatives to prosecution, was met with growing criticism as Oakland and surrounding areas saw a surge in crime. Residents and business owners expressed frustration, claiming her policies failed to address escalating violence, theft, and public safety concerns.””

Okay, here’s my last word!

It is obvious that NO-ONE wants violent offenders on the streets when the personal safety of themselves and those they hold dear is threatened. The tactics of “refusing to prosecute” and “release from prison” may reduce crime statistics, but they increase the rate of increasingly unprosecuted crims and encourage low reporting ad loss f faith in the justice system- which is the Soros aim.

Onwards!!!

