Here is the website for the court houseL:

Brampton (A. Grenville and William Davis) Courthouse | Courts | ontario.ca

Brampton (A. Grenville and William Davis) Courthouse, 7755 Hurontario Street

Brampton, Ontario L6W 4T1

And here is the comment minus the icon images:

ACTION TIME

September 13th, at 7755 Hurontario street, Brampton at 9am: grand jury indictment on the corrupt courts will be SERVED to the judges/crown/corrupt Peel detective. Video contains full explanation.

We the people need to show up in full, lawful force en masse

Full explanation on the website. THIS IS NOT A PROTEST; it is a lawful action backed by proof/the rule of law, international covenants and treaties and the law of war manual.

We have put more evidence on the public record and exposed more judicial bias/corruption than anyone in the country... As such, we have ALREADY sent this evidence/grand jury ruling to the offices of the Judge Advocate Generals & Provost Marshal of the United States and other proper authorities pursuant to the necessary laws/steps within the Law of War Manual.

Our country is at war, therefore the law of war manual applies! Read section 11.10.1 of the law of war manual and you'll see just how powerful/relevant this is .

This is how we take back out country and save our future

We need every human present, but especially doctors, police on guard and veterans4freedom

It's time to stand together to get to the heart of the problem. We have the proof, we have the truth and we have the lawful authority backed by local law/international covenants and treaties.

You can stand together with us and help create the future we need

https://tgpeacetreaty.com/lsa-grand-jury-summary

End of comment that was posted I response to this article:

Onwards!!!

