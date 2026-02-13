From Brave AI:

“Since 2015, the Government of Canada has committed over $150 billion in federal investments to advance climate action and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This includes funding for initiatives such as carbon pricing, clean technology, zero-emission vehicles, energy-efficient buildings, and support for industrial decarbonization.

In addition, $2.5 billion has been reinvested since 2019 from proceeds of the federal industrial carbon pricing system into decarbonization projects across provinces, with each dollar of federal proceeds mobilizing an average of $2 in additional private and provincial investment.

The 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, released in March 2022, includes over $9 billion in new investments to achieve the 40–45% emissions reduction target below 2005 levels by 2030. “

how much (harmless) CO2 does Canada emit (well in spreadsheet model theory anyway).

“Canada’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2023 were 694 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO₂e), a 0.9% decrease from 700 Mt CO₂e in 2022, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. “

150 billon C$ to reduce emissions by 6 Mt CO₂e – well, maybe a little less but of that order.

What about CO2 levels?

“Carbon dioxide (CO₂) concentrations in Canada’s atmosphere:

In 2015 , the annual average concentration of CO₂ in Canada was approximately 413.4 ppm .

In 2025, the projected annual average concentration is expected to be around 432 ppm, based on the observed trend of increasing CO₂ levels.

C$150 billion to reduce emissions by 6 Mt CO₂e with an increase in CO” levels of 19 parts per million (ppm) – again all modelled on spreadsheets with GIGO( Garbage In, Garbage Out) .

did it even actually increase or were the measurements based on bad from urban heat island effects and corrupted measurement devices? What’s the point of measures that reduce emissions if the levels of CO2 increase anyway!

Emissions v levels v costs.

Well further to my article a few days ago here:

(100) China leads the way In creating harmless CO2 emissions, and In providing the means for dealing with it – China has been ‘greening’ deserts to create carbon sinks for years

Which referenced this article:

(100) Quick reminder – there are 3 trillion trees on the planet – each tree absorbs 25 kg of CO2 a year= 75 billion tonnes a year – mankind emits 35 billion tonnes of CO2 - so what’s the problem?

We have this article:

Canada could remove 5 times its annual carbon emissions by planting trees on edge of boreal forest, study finds

“Canada could remove more than five times its annual carbon emissions from the atmosphere by the end of the century by planting trees along the northern edge of its boreal forest, a new study suggests.”

“In the new study, his team used satellite data to identify forest composition and empty spaces in the northern boreal forest, and ran simulations using models from the forestry industry that included fire probabilities, climate variables, seedling mortality and land type to estimate how much carbon the ecosystem could sequester over the next 75 years.”

“The simulations identified around 6.4 million hectares (15.8 million acres) of land suitable for reforestation — an area about twice the size of Vancouver Island — across Canada’s north.

Planting trees on this land would remove almost 4 gigatons of carbon from the atmosphere by 2100, about five times Canada’s current annual emissions. But that 6.4 million hectares is a fairly conservative estimate of the available land, Dsouza said. Scaling it up to 32 million hectares (79 million acres) could sequester almost 20 gigatons.

4 gigatons equals five times annual emissions, therefore annual emissions equals 800 megatons of CO2 emissions?

Brave stated 694 megatons not 800 but either way it’s not much!

“Canada did have an ambitious plan to plant 2 billion trees by 2031, but it was canceled last year. As of June 2025, 228 million trees had been planted, and the government plans to honor other agreements that should see 988 million trees planted across the country.”

2 billion trees would remove 5 gigatons of CO2 at 25 kg per tree.

All 700 (694) gigatons would be removed with the growing of 280 billion trees!?!?

Anyway back o th article from MSN:

“Dsouza said the 2 billion-tree plan ran into trouble due to complicated logistics and a lack of funding, rather than any problem with the science of reforestation. “It wasn’t planned well, just trying to hit a number is not the right strategy,” he said. “It needs to be more strategic, planting in the right places, with economic and community benefits so it is sustainable.”

Of course there are the usual climate freaks comin up wih even ‘better’ solutions’.

“”Planting trees is good but it’s not solving anything, it’s just buying time,” he said. “While the tree is growing it helps, but eventually it will die and release the carbon again.

In a study published Jan. 3 in the journal NPJ Climate Action, Büntgen and his colleagues proposed a more long-term solution: cutting down trees in the boreal forest and sinking them deep in the Arctic Ocean.

They suggest targeting large mature trees in specific plots of land in Canada, Russia and Alaska, which are most susceptible to fire and store carbon less efficiently than younger trees. The deep, cold and oxygen-poor water of the Arctic Ocean would preserve the trees, and the carbon they contain, for thousands of years, he said. The harvested areas could then be replanted with new trees to restart the carbon-capturing cycle.”

You read that right – rather than growing trees to remove CO2 this ‘climate scientist’ wants to chop them down and replant them then throw them in pristine Arctic waters. What about the polar bears, seals ad walruses!

How much does Cana spend o its forests?

“Canada currently spends slightly more than C$1700 million (US$1500 million) annually on all aspects of forest management and administration. However, the Canadian Institute of Forestry estimates that funding should rise to C$2200 million (US$1900 million) per year to ensure proper forest management and the regeneration of unstocked productive land.

“ Canada has approximately 318 billion trees, covering nearly 40% of its landmass. This vast forest cover represents about 30% of the world’s total forests and makes Canada the second-largest country in terms of tree population, behind Russia. The country’s forests span 369 million hectares, with the boreal zone hosting the majority of tree cover. Spruce trees are the most common species, making up nearly half of all trees in Canada. Despite natural disturbances like wildfires and human activities such as logging,

Canada’s forest area remains stable, with less than half of 1% deforested since 1990. The federal government’s 2 Billion Trees Program aims to plant two billion trees over ten years, with over 716 million trees already committed as of November 2024.”

How does that compare to the C$150 billion since 2015 on ‘climate action’?

proper forestry management would provide lots of wood for construction etc.

Onwards!!!

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan