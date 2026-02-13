Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
4h

Yep Peter, I've written countless articles about this and you are not exaggerating at all when you cite figures like $150 billion. I've checked the numbers as per the Gov't own statements and records.

My top two most viewed articles on my Substack touch on the subject:

1) with nearly 20k views: Apologies to the World: The Great Climate Scam was launched at a Club of Rome Meeting in 1971 by Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, continued by Justin Trudeau

https://fournier.substack.com/p/apologies-to-the-world-the-great

2) with nearly 15k views: Meet Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney who will usher in his Globalist Climate Swindle

https://fournier.substack.com/p/meet-canadas-new-prime-minister-mark

They are looting Canadians out of their livelihoods. I recently got the f*ck out of this Canuckistan hell hole and encourage my fellow citizens to do the same ASAP.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture