“While the number of MAID provisions increased in 2023, the rate of growth was halved over previous years. (See Section 2)

· This report details 19,660 reports of MAID requests that Health Canada received in 2023. There were people who received MAID; the remaining cases were requests for that did not result in MAID (2,906 died before receiving MAID, 915 individuals were deemed ineligible, and 496 individuals withdrew their request). · The number of MAID provisions in 2023 represents an increase of 15.8% over 2022. This represents a slowing over previous years (2019 to 2022) which had an average growth rate of approximately 31%. · It is not yet possible to make reliable conclusions about whether or not these findings represent a stabilization of growth rates over the longer term. An increased awareness of MAID within the care continuum, population aging and the associated patterns of illness or disease, personal beliefs and societal acceptance, as well as the availability of practitioners who provide MAID may all influence the rate of provisions.

For every five individuals who received MAID, another individual was not able to access this health service before their death. (See Section 2)

· In 2023, 2,906 individuals who requested MAID died before their request for MAID could be fulfilled.

Here’s the historic annual numbers (from Brave AI).

1. 2016: 1,018 deaths 2. 2017: 2,838 deaths 3. 2018: 4,480 deaths 4. 2019: 5,661 deaths 5. 2020: 7,603 deaths 6. 2021: 10,064 deaths 7. 2022: 13,241 deaths 8. 2023: 15,343 deaths Total 60.248 deaths.

Health Canada goes to great lengths to put the number of deaths to the context of those who died before MAiD was administered and hose that were refused,

For context, 326,571 people died in Canada in 2023, so the 15,343 MAID deaths represent 4.7% of all deaths, compared to 4.1% of all deaths in 2022.

The UK is about to pass the “new and improved” Liverpool Pathway, it had 581,363 total deaths in 2023 – 4.7% of that will be 27,324 people.

