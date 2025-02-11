Enquiring minds want to know if anyone actually checks that the money does not simply sit in NGO’s (UN’s) accounts, being drawn by NFO staff when they need it? - and whether there are checks of receipts for spending?

Here for Global Affairs Canada - though there are hundreds more potential awards.

Grants and Contributions

Here’s a sample of the few days before Christmas:

$80,000,000.00 Dec 23, 2024

Not-for-profit organization or charity

As the UN’s development agency, UNDP supports country-led efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

$50,400,000.00 Dec 23, 2024

Not-for-profit organization or charity

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) provides international protection and assistance to the world’s refugees, stateless persons, asylum seekers, and in some instances, internally displaced persons.

$19,500,000.00 Dec 24, 2024

Not-for-profit organization or charity

“This grant represents Canada’s long-term institutional support to the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).”

$8,000,000.00 Dec 24, 2024

Not-for-profit organization or charity

“The project will help lower rates of adolescent pregnancy, and allow girls and young women in Belize and Suriname to realize their sexual and reproductive health and rights.”

$6,000,000.00 Dec 23, 2024

Not-for-profit organization or charity

This project aims to increase the inclusive, sustainable, and gender-sensitive socio-economic well-being of Venezuelan migrants and refugees and vulnerable members of host communities, especially women, while emphasizing LGBTQI+ individuals' inclusion and Indigenous groups.

The main heading is bland, but the subtext indicates it’s all about climate change and LGBTQ++

Just the odd C$163.9 million in the two days before Christmas!

Onwards!!!