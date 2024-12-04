From this 50-minute video here:

WOAH. The Matt Gaetz Story Is WAY Darker Than We Thought. | Candace Ep 110

Candace outs together the trail of breadcrumbs behind the attempted 25-million-dollar blackmail of the Gaetz family – based on false accusations against Matt of sex with a minor.

Andrew McCabe is involved – but it’s all about Bob Levinson being held hostage in Iran (and not being included in a multi-billion hostage agreement between Hillary Clinton, Obama and the Iranian government – Levinson is a Jew and Brave has this to say about him:

“Rob Levinson, a former FBI agent, disappeared on March 9, 2007, while on a mission in Iran. He was 59 years old at the time. Levinson, a retired Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent, had been working as a private investigator for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Iran.”

The podcast is way too long to post a transcript, so you will have to listen to Candace go over the whole story by clicking the YouTube link.

McCabe seems to have been involved in a lot of “iffy” issues over the last ten years or so,

Onwards!!!

