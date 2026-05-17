From here:

Prime Minister Carney Strikes Agreement for Alberta Pipeline, as Oil-Rich Province Prepares to Leave Woke Canada | The Gateway Pundit | by Paul Serran

““Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met in Calgary to sign a deal that could eventually move more than 1 million barrels of Canadian oil a day to the Pacific, creating a direct export route to major energy markets in Japan, South Korea, China and India.

The agreement marks a major shift in the Liberal government’s energy policies. Under Carney, Ottawa is now embracing Alberta’s decade-long push to expand oil production and export capacity. It’s an effort made possible by President Donald Trump’s trade war, which exposed vulnerabilities in Canada’s economic dependence on the U.S.”

The oil belongs to Alberta, not Canada.

Here’s what Brave AI says about Alberta’s fiscal position:

“Alberta is projecting a $9.4 billion deficit for the fiscal year 2026-27, which is nearly double the revised $4.1 billion deficit estimated for the current 2025-26 fiscal year. This shortfall represents approximately 1.9% of the province’s GDP and marks the second consecutive deficit budget after a period of surpluses.

The deficit is driven by a combination of lower-than-expected oil prices, which have reduced bitumen royalties by billions, and rising program spending in health and education due to population growth and public sector compensation. Finance Minister Nate Horner’s Budget 2026 projects that deficits will continue, with subsequent shortfalls of $7.6 billion in 2027-28 and $6.9 billion in 2028-29, temporarily suspending the province’s balanced-budget framework.

Here’s tweet that appears ‘on the money’

(18) Rise Of Alberta on X: “Things that will happen: ✅ Alberta will hold an Independence referendum. Things that won’t happen: ❌ A west coast pipeline will be built with carbon taxes and emissions caps attached to it.” / X

And here’s Brave AI’s take on the federal taxes going to Ottawa not Alberta – well take a dollar return a quarter logic!

The proposed 1-million-barrel-per-day pipeline to the B.C. coast is contingent on a federal-provincial agreement that includes specific carbon pricing mechanisms rather than a traditional “emissions cap” on production volume. Under the deal signed by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the effective industrial carbon price in Alberta is set to rise to $130 per tonne by 2035, increasing by 1.5% annually to reach $140 per tonne by 2040.

Key details regarding the carbon and emissions framework for this pipeline include:

No Federal Production Cap: The federal cap on greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas sector (previously proposed at 35% below 2019 levels by 2030) will not be instituted for this project, and Alberta is exempt from federal “Clean Electricity Regulations.”

Carbon Credit Floor: The federal and provincial governments agreed to invest up to $1.2 billion via contracts for difference to ensure a minimum floor for Alberta’s TIER carbon credits, preventing them from trading below the agreed effective price.

Methane Reduction Requirement: Alberta’s industrial carbon pricing strategy is specifically aimed at reducing methane emissions by 75% over the next decade to align with the new pipeline infrastructure.

Pipeline Timeline: The agreement aims to clear a path for construction to start by September 2027, though critics note that regulatory approvals, Indigenous consultation, and pipe manufacturing lead times (18–24 months) make this timeline physically challenging.

A million barrels a day works out at around 136,000 metric tonnes A DAY and tax @130-140 C$ /tonne at around C$18 million A DAY OR 6.5 BILLION c$ A YEAR going to Ottawa. The C$1.2 billion in “federal assistance” via contracts for difference looks like a snake oil ‘ruse.

Choice for Albertans = secede, close the fiscal deficit and get rid of ‘wokery’ – or stay poor and ‘woke’..

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