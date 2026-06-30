In the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, 15 priests, one permanent deacon, and one religious brother had been convicted or pleaded guilty to felonies or misdemeanors related to sexual abuse as of 2025. Notable convictions include Michael Baker, who was convicted of child molestation in 2007, and Lawrence Lovell, who was convicted of child molestation in 2003. Charges ranged from possession of child pornography and sexual battery to lewd acts, with sentences extending up to 20 years in state prison.

In the Archdiocese of San Francisco, five clerics had been convicted of sexual abuse crimes as of 2025. Their victims ranged in age from 11 to 17, and sentences ranged from probation to eight years in prison. Specific cases include Father John Superioso, who pleaded guilty to six counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 14 and was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2006. Other convictions in the archdiocese involved crimes such as the rape of a minor.

San Francisco has agreed to pay $395 million to settle approximately 530 lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by clergy. This settlement, announced in June 2026, covers survivors from the past 70 years and includes a mandate for Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone to write a personal apology letter to each survivor. The compensation is distributed via a trust, with an average of roughly $745,000 per survivor, determined by a protocol overseen by a committee of survivors.

In Los Angeles, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles agreed to a record $880 million settlement in 2024 to resolve 1,353 claims of clergy sexual abuse. This payout, combined with a previous $740 million in settlements, brings the archdiocese’s total compensation for abuse victims to over $1.5 billion. The 2024 agreement was the largest single child sexual abuse settlement with a Catholic archdiocese in U.S. history.

The San Francisco Catholic Archdiocese has agreed to pay $395 million to settle more than 500 lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by church officials,

From here:

San Francisco Archdiocese agrees to pay $395 million to settle child sex abuse lawsuits | Ap | santafenewmexican.com

“San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone will have to write an apology letter to each survivor as part of the settlement.

The settlement also requires the archdiocese to implement a series of child protection and transparency reforms, including creating a list of clergy accused of abuse, said Jeff Anderson, an attorney representing dozens of child sexual abuse victims.”

Yikes!

From Brave AI:

“Key terms of the settlement include:

Personal Apology : Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone must write a personal apology letter to each survivor.

Transparency Reforms : The archdiocese must maintain and publish a comprehensive list of clergy accused of abuse and disclose investigation outcomes.

Prohibition on NDAs : The archdiocese is banned from imposing confidentiality agreements that silence survivors.

Survivor Distribution: A committee of survivors will establish protocols for equitable fund distribution based on individual circumstances.

This agreement concludes a bankruptcy case filed in 2023 and follows a wave of claims enabled by California’s 2019 Child Victims Act, which temporarily revived decades-old civil claims. The settlement is one of the largest of its kind in California, following the Archdiocese of Los Angeles‘s $880 million settlement in 2024.

In October 2024, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles agreed to pay $880 million to settle 1,353 claims of clergy sexual abuse dating back decades, marking the largest single child sex abuse settlement with a Catholic archdiocese in U.S. history. This agreement, facilitated by California’s Assembly Bill 218 which temporarily revived old statutes of limitations, brings the archdiocese’s total payouts for abuse to over $1.5 billion.

The settlement covers victims abused by more than 300 priests and was funded through the archdiocese’s reserves, investments, and loans, with additional contributions from religious orders. While Archbishop José H. Gomez apologized and pledged continued transparency, the agreement ends most litigation against the archdiocese, though a few lawsuits remain pending.

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