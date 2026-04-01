From here;

One in Eight UK Children Reported as Disabled by Parents. It’s a National Calamity – The Daily Sceptic

‘About 12% of children – or around 1.7 million youngsters – are now living with a long-term illness, disability or impairment, according to fresh figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

This has almost doubled since 2015, when roughly 7% of parents said their child had a disability, according to the department’s closely-watched Family Resources Survey (FRS).

It also comes amid a sharp increase in young people being diagnosed with behavioural issues as well as autism and ADHD.’

‘Someone surely should be trying to work out what’s to blame. White bread? Juvenile vaping? Out of town housing estates with no public transport? Smartphones? Gaming? Parental ignorance and neglect? Perhaps others will take up my cry for a national inquiry and calls will grow for someone like Hillary Cass or Louise Casey to get to the bottom of it all.’

‘Or perhaps such an inquiry would discover that actually there’s nothing wrong at all with these children. Instead it will become obvious that millions of healthy children and young adults are being used in an obscene financial grift by private health and education providers, mental health charities and a gullible welfare system.’

From Brave AI;

‘As of May 2023, vaccination uptake among UK children varied significantly by age, with 62% of 16–17-year-olds, 46% of 12–15-year-olds, and only 10% of 5–11-year-olds having received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Booster doses in the Spring 2024 campaign were offered to individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed, with a minimum interval of 3 months between doses.

COINCIDENCE? Should this not be an extension of ‘clinical trials for AN EXPERIMENTAL gene modifying TREATMENT?

FOR ADULTS since the covid injections were forcibly administered- per Brave AI;

‘Approximately 9 million working-age adults in the UK are currently classified as economically inactive, meaning they are out of the workforce and not actively seeking employment. This figure represents roughly 20.7% of the 16-to-64 age population as of late 2025/early 2026, with the Office for National Statistics noting that this number has recently fallen slightly but remains historically high.

‘The primary drivers for this inactivity include:

Long-term sickness : Affecting around 2.8 million people, which is the single largest reason for inactivity and has risen significantly since 2019.

Caring responsibilities : Approximately 1.7 million people are out of work to care for family members, a figure that has decreased from its peak in the 1990s but remains a major factor.

Students : A significant portion of inactive under-25s are in full-time education, with numbers rising from 1.5 million to 2.5 million over recent years.

Early retirement: While still a factor, the number of early retirees has fallen to around 1 million due to economic pressures.

Birth rates;

‘Despite the rise in absolute numbers, fertility rates in 2024 were the lowest on record, as the increase in births was offset by population growth.

Was this addressed in the UK’s Covid enquiry that cost 300 million pounds?

The UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry has cost approximately £192 million as of mid-2025, with total expenditures projected to exceed £200 million by the time it concludes.

Inquiry Costs: The inquiry itself has incurred a bill of £192 million , making it the most expensive statutory inquiry in British history, surpassing the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.

Government Response Costs: In addition to the inquiry’s direct costs, UK government departments spent over £100 million (specifically £101 million between April 2023 and June 2025) responding to the inquiry, covering legal fees and staffing for over 200 civil servants.

Projected Total: When combining the inquiry’s direct costs with government response expenses, the total cost to taxpayers is estimated to be over £300 million, significantly higher than the initial projections of £196 million to £208 million.

The British people had to suffer through the political and medical incompetence of people like Hancock and Ferguson.

(100) A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

And the utter fear and panic of both major parties in Parliament that condemned the UK to huge amounts of debt for NO GOOD REASON.

‘Current estimates of the total cost of UK government Covid-19 measures range from £310 billion to £410 billion, depending on the source and calculation method.

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