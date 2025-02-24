From here:

“Members of Elon Musk's private security detail have been deputized by the U.S. Marshals Service, granting them certain rights and protections of federal law enforcement agents, four sources familiar with the move confirmed to CBS News Thursday.”

I know, I know, "anonymous sources" from "people familiar with the matter", but hey, there's four of them!

Anyway, here’s a little more:

“The move comes after several people within Musk's orbit relayed a heightened concern about safety for the tech billionaire, including several death threats in recent weeks. “

No doubt from activists in the Democratic Party, huma traffickers, drug smugglers and assorted swamp critters - maybe even “wet workers” in the alphabet soup of impacted intel, tax and defence agencies!

Did they ever find out the sources of funding for the Trump assassins?

Here’s Brave AI’s take on two Deputy Federal Marshalls are appointed:

“Deputy U.S. Marshals are appointed through a competitive process that includes completing an initial online application questionnaire and additional assessments. Applicants must meet all qualifications by the closing date of the announcement and submit their applications through USAJOBS, the official job site for the U.S. government.

The qualifications include providing proof of U.S. citizenship, undergoing pre-employment medical suitability and meeting medical requirements, and passing a pre-employment drug screening. Additionally, applicants must be willing to sign a mobility agreement and memorandum of understanding, indicating their willingness to be placed in a duty location that meets the agency's needs and to remain at their initial duty station for a minimum of three years.3 Applicants must also be at least 21 years old and, typically, must be appointed before their 37th birthday, though age waivers are available for certain eligible candidates.”

What agency are full blown Federal Marshalls (not the Deputy Federal Marshalls now protecting Musk)?

“… federal marshals are part of a federal agency. The United States Marshals Service (USMS) is a federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Justice, and it was created in 1969.”

Ah hah! So, under Pam Bondi as Attorney General and Head of the Department of Justice!

“Marshals and their deputies both operate under the direction of the Attorney General and have the power to execute all lawful precepts issued under the authority of the United States. However, the Marshal has the broader authority to appoint deputies and command necessary assistance, while deputies primarily carry out the specific tasks assigned to them by the Marshal.”

Out of interest, Federal Marshalls have to be confirmed by the Senate - per Brave AI:

“Federal marshals are appointed by the President of the United States and must be confirmed by the Senate5. Each of the 94 federal judicial districts has one U.S. Marshal, who directs the activities of deputy marshals and other personnel in their district.”

Presumably, Deputy Marshalls can be delegated those powers that (full) Marshalls have. These are expensive - per Brave AI:

· the authority to carry firearms.

· provide protection to federal prosecutors when the prosecutors or their family members face a risk of harm as a result of the prosecutor's government service.

· retain final authority regarding security requirements for the judicial branch of the Federal Government.

· executing all lawful writs, processes, and orders issued under the authority of the United States.

· make arrests without a warrant for any offense against the United States committed in their presence, or for any felony cognizable under the laws of the United States if they have reasonable grounds to believe that the person to be arrested has committed or is committing such felony.

· providing personal protection for federal jurists, court officers, witnesses, and other threatened persons in the interests of justice where criminal intimidation impedes on the functioning of the judicial process or any other official proceeding.

· investigate fugitive matters both within and outside the United States as directed by the Attorney General.

· issue administrative subpoenas solely for the purpose of investigating unregistered sex offenders.

· assist state, local, and other federal law enforcement agencies in locating and recovering missing children upon request.

· command necessary assistance in the execution of their duties and can deputize civilians in certain circumstances, although this is now extraordinarily unusual.

Sort of like an “transparent service” rather than a “secret service”.

There's some more coverage here:

Elon Musk's Private Security Deputized by U.S. Marshals Service

“Interestingly, some members of Musk’s private security team have been deputized by the U.S. Marshals Service. This move gives them “certain rights and protections of federal law enforcement agents,” according to CBS News. While Musk doesn’t have the U.S. Secret Service watching his back, his security detail now holds a unique status, assisting him in his government role.



