Lets start with US GDP in 2025

From Brave AI:

“Data from the St. Louis Fed and BEA shows quarterly nominal GDP figures ranging from $7.51 trillion (Q1) to $7.86 trillion (Q4). Summing these quarterly values yields a total annual nominal GDP of approximately $30.76 trillion.

Wow $31 trillion – massive!Far in excess of any oth country! Worthy of celebration in its own right.

Then there’s the ‘Trump effect’ – from policies like tariffs that can be avoided with direct US investment.

“President Trump has claimed that $18 to $22 trillion in new investments have been secured in the United States since taking office in January 2025, a figure fact-checkers and economists deem highly exaggerated and unsubstantiated.

“The White House’s own documented list tallies approximately $9.6 trillion in total pledges, though independent analysis (such as Bloomberg Economics) suggests only about $7 trillion qualifies as “real investment pledges,” with the remainder consisting of aspirational trade goals, future product purchases, or previously announced projects.

“Actual foreign direct investment (FDI) and gross private domestic investment remain roughly in line with previous years, with BEA data showing corporate investment on track for approximately $5 trillion in 2025.

A huge difference in claimed v actual investment.

US GDP is calculated via reference to an accounting identity – C+G+I +(X-M)

The I (investment) component is crucial to GDP in this case. (Perversely, reducing the fiscal deficit will REDUCE GDP as it takes money out of the economy.

Here’s how the impact on GDP from AI is described by Brave AI:

“Massive AI investment has significantly increased the I (Investment) component of the GDP formula (C+G+I+(X-M)), but its contribution to overall economic growth remains minimal due to measurement gaps and lags.

Surge in Capital Expenditure: Goldman Sachs estimates a ~$7.6 trillion infrastructure build-out for AI, driven by accelerator memory density, interconnects, optics, and data center construction, which directly boosts gross fixed capital formation.

Measurement Underestimation: Current national accounts often treat AI development (models, datasets, organizational routines) as expensed operating costs rather than intangible capital investment, meaning the true scale of the “I” component is likely understated.

J-Curve Effect: There is a time lag between initial investment and productivity gains; expenditures and organizational adjustments depress measured productivity initially, with output gains materializing only after workflows are redesigned and AI is fully integrated.

Limited Growth Impact: Despite trillions in spending, AI contributed basically zero to US economic growth recently, as the value created often takes the form of unmeasured consumer surplus, free services, or cross-firm spillovers that do not immediately register in GDP statistics.

Zero or 8 trillion bucks!

8 trillion bucks would be a 24% growth in GDP – or maybe zero.. haha! Trust AI to hedge its bets!

Maybe the 2 trillion debt servicing costs of US national debt of $40 trillion (120% of GDP) is having a significant impact on GDP (present in the (G) component of GDP. Treasury Department documents and bond market participants estimate the 2026 deficit will persist and reach approximately $2 trillion, which is roughly 5.8% to 6.4% of GDP.

So there is likely to be a 20% growth impulse to US GDP over the coming year or two.

Trump and the gang!

C’mon America!

Kool & The Gang - Celebration

“

Onwards!

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(100) The false equivalence of (UK/US/EU?) Defence spending