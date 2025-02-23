From here:

Tren de Aragua Suspect Released on Probation in Domestic Battery Case, Despite 2022 Deportation Order – Daily Presser

“An ICE detainer was issued for Colmenares, but Cook County refused to comply, setting him free. This decision is a direct result of the sanctuary policy that prioritizes protecting illegal immigrants over community safety.

In September 2022, Colmenares entered the United States and soon after faced deportation orders from an immigration judge. However, his appeal of this ruling has kept him in Chicago, where his presence has not gone unnoticed. His criminal record caught the attention of DHS again after a weapons charge in October of last year.

Colmenares has been ordered to appear in court on March 5 in Chicago. Colmenares was recently questioned by Chicago Police for his suspected involvement in a murder last September. Despite police stating there was probable cause to detain him for murder, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office declined to press charges. They cited insufficient evidence and a lack of cooperative witnesses as reasons for their decision.

Eileen O’Neill Burke, Cook County State’s Attorney, spoke publicly about the decision, emphasizing the importance of evidence in pursuing charges.

In addition to the murder investigation, Colmenares is facing serious charges related to a kidnapping and sexual assault case from last October. The victim, a 27-year-old Hispanic woman, alleges that Colmenares threatened her with a gun and forcibly took her to another location. There, she claims she was held against her will and subjected to violence over several days.”

“Chicago Police have stated they will not assist with upcoming ICE deportations, adhering to the city’s sanctuary policy. “

“For over thirty years as a prosecutor, defense attorney, and judge, Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke (Ret.) has spent her career seeking justice for the people of Cook County from every side of the courtroom.”

Doesn’t appear to be retired - she succeeded Kim Foxx on 2 December 2024 - remember Foxx? She dropped charges against Jussie Smollett, whilst she attended Hollywood galas and has ties to Michelle Obama.

What kind of person prefers a dangerous felon to roam the streets, posing an imminent risk, because of “negative ideals - better described as” endangerment policies”?

It would be ironic if the felon raped her, robbed her or assaulted her family.

Can she be prosecuted or at least disbarred from holding any kind of office that impacts safety of the folks in Chicago?

How does the “Chicago Blue” feel about its role to “protect and serve” some lunatic dogma? Would they prevent ICE agents seeking to effect “expedited removal” from the US of a violent gang member from Venezuela?

From Wikipedia:

“Tren de Aragua (Spanish pronunciation: [tɾen de aˈɾaɣwa]; English: Aragua Train) is a transnational criminal organization and U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization[3] from Venezuela. It is believed to have over 5,000 members.”

Ponders, I wonder what jurisdiction the FBI has in assisting ICE, DHS and CBP. Are they also on the “do not assist” list of the Chicago DA?

Colmenares is a federal criminal facing State charges that apparently lack evidence in the State because his crimes have been almost “decriminalised”.

Chicagoans must be delighted with the DA’s views. I also wonder how the crime rate is behaving - reported crimes v prosecuted crimes, of course.

