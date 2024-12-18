From here:

“Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson shut down a city meeting on his 2025 budget after residents erupted in protest. The outrage cantered on extensive funding for migrants.”

Out of a 17-billion-dollar budget for the City, there is this:

Hese are just the direct costs to the City. Indirect costs for loss of faculties, translation services, extra policing and court costs, queue jumping at hospitals, jobs given to beggars rather than residents, school pupils being slowed up, jostling at food banks etc would amount to the same amount but are not included.

If this money is “available” for illegal immigrant beggars, why wasn’t it available for legal residents prior to the arrival of illegal immigrant beggars?

Let’s no forget the environmental impact of the extra energy being consumed and CO2 being produced by the extra 180,000 migrant beggars! Or do legal residents have to pay for that too, via higher energy prices and harsher emissions regulations?

Side note – per capita energy consumption in the US is around 10,000 kwh per annum – 10 million immigrant beggars would consume 100 billion kwh or 100 million MWH, where is the accounting for this in “green” budgets for emissions and regulations?

“Johnson faced heat over staffing decisions, too. Critics say he's hired over 100 staffers, each with a six-figure salary.”

Assuming a six-figure salary of 200,000 bucks, that’s 20 million bucks, on “friends of the mayor” and unnecessary?

Then three’s this little nugget.

“Chicago reporter William Kelly pointed out one glaring example. “The vice mayor, Alderman Burnett, convicted of armed robbery, is making nearly half a million dollars,” he told Fox News. “The job has no duties.”

City of Chicago :: 2024 Annual Report on Homelessness

“ Homelessness in Chicago is increasing. The City’s annual Point-in-Time Count of people experiencing homelessness estimated 18,836 people experiencing homelessness in shelters or unsheltered locations

on January 25, 2024, a three-fold increase from the 2023 estimate of 6,139 people experiencing homelessness. The vast majority of this increase is due to the large number of New Arrivals from the southwest border of the U.S. arriving in Chicago since August 2022 in need of shelter and basic

needs. “

Those numbers are misleading as Chicago has already housed 180,000 illegal immigrant beggars. From Brave AI:

“Chicago has received over 17,000 new arrivals since August of 2022, but Chicago already had an undocumented population of roughly 180,000.” (From “After migrants granted work permits, similar help sought for undocumented people in Illinois”.”

The budget passed, unsurprisingly, given that the bank accounts of the council are dependent on it doing so. This is another form of lawfare – rig elections with criminal immigrant beggars and vote for your own salary whilst attempting to steal as much in taxes as possible for your buddies from residents that did not vote for you.

“Johnson earned a bachelor's degree in youth development and a master's degree in teaching from Aurora University.[9]”

Chicago had a population of 2.67 million in 2022.

Chicago, Illinois (IL) poverty rate data - information about poor and low-income residents living in this city

“17.2% of Chicago, IL residents had an income below the poverty level in 2022, which was 30.7% greater than the poverty level of 11.9% across the entire state of Illinois. 12.4% of high school graduates and 26.5% of non high school graduates live in poverty.”

How much poverty would be alleviated by those 527 million bucks in the last year – plus whatever is going to be spent this year?

It is difficult to find the total debt outstanding for Chicago from the financial statements. We can get to a ballpark via the number of residents – 2,67 million and taxpayers - and these Brave AI results:

· “City debt: $43,100 per taxpayer · Combined state and local debt: $135,700 per taxpayer · Pension debt: $41,100 per taxpayer · School district debt: $21,000 per taxpayer

The number of taxpayers is somewhat problematic = every Chicagoan pays these sorts of taxes:

1. Amusement Tax 2. Electricity Tax 3. Fire Insurance Tax 4. Gas Tax 5. Hotel Tax 6. Liquor Tax 7. Parking Tax 8. Real Estate Transfer Tax 9. Sales Tax 10. Tire Fee

Taxation is theft and there is a lot of stealing going on!

“Each tax type has its own registration requirements and processes.”

Anyway, perhaps this is close enough:

· “Sales tax revenue (2022 estimate): $1.767 billion · Average annual sales tax per taxpayer (estimated): $5,000 (based on median household income in Chicago) · Number of taxpayers: approximately 354,000 (1.767 billion / 5,000)

Around 354,000 out of 2.67 million residents. City deb, pension debt nad school district debt is north of 100,000 bucks – resulting in debt of around 35 billion dollars – costing around 1.8 billion bucks a year in interest alone!

I am surprised there is no direct mention of spending on 60,000 homes for 180,000 migrant beggars every year for five years – a “green” house costing around 370,000 bucks = 66.6 billion a year for over the next three years (it, would be, proportionately, similar to the Cacklers POTUS plans and is being enacted in the UK.

Whose money are they using? Or rather whose credit rating!

