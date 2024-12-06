From here:

China Strikes America’s Heart – A Power Play That Stuns the World | RightWing

· “China announced a ban on the export of certain rare minerals to the United States, escalating the tech war between the two nations. · The ban includes minerals such as gallium, germanium, and antimony, citing national security concerns due to their military applications. · The export of graphite from China to the U.S. will also face stricter review processes. · The Biden administration has intensified restrictions on China’s access to advanced technology.

“China has stopped the export of rare minerals like gallium, germanium, and antimony to the United States. Known for their critical role in the production of semiconductors and other advanced technologies, these minerals are central to technological advancements globally. China’s decision marks a serious escalation in the ongoing trade tensions between the two superpowers, a conflict that already impacts global supply chains significantly.

According to Brave AI, the main exporters of gallium to the US are China, Canada and Japan followed by Russa, South Korea, Belgum and Germany.

No detail on whether these are re-exports from China.

Germanium – China and Japan – UK and France – all in the tens of millions of dollars with no detail on whether these are re-exports.

Antimony – China, Tajikistan, Australia, Russia and Oman.

Graphite – China, Mozambique, Madagascar, Brazil and Germany. Canada and Japa also.

Perhaps prospecting will result in mor discoveries/!

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan