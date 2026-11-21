From here:

Watch: China’s “T800”-Fortified Robot Army Just Broke A World Record | ZeroHedge

“The title, the most humanoid robots dancing simultaneously within one hour, was set on Nov. 17. Guinness adjudicator Xiong Wen confirmed that all 151 robots completed the routine, well past the organizers’ target of 110, according to Interesting Engineering.

The attempt was run by Longgang’s artificial intelligence and robotics bureau with a local robot showroom, EngineAI and other robotics firms.

At the front were 20 T800s from Shenzhen robot maker EngineAI, a full-size humanoid the company lists at 1.73 meters tall and about 75 kilograms, in white and red armor. Behind them danced groups of Unitree G1 and AgiBot X2 humanoids, among others.

You can watch a 20 second clip here:

(21) Mario Nawfal on X: “🇨🇳 While world leaders in Shenzhen were busy meeting, 151 humanoid robots broke a Guinness World Record. Chinese company EngineAI brought 20 T800 robots to the floor during APEC week, performing alongside dozens of other models in a synchronized routine that has no business” / X

I wonder how much they cost and whether the UK should be investing in the tech to correct its horrible manpower shortages in its army. Of course Ukraineis already using robots in its defence.

From Brave AI:

“Ukraine is rapidly integrating unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) into its military operations to offset manpower shortages and reduce soldier casualties in the face of intense Russian drone surveillance.

Logistics and Medical Evacuation

Ground robots now account for the majority of frontline logistics, including the delivery of ammunition, food, and water to isolated positions, as well as the evacuation of wounded soldiers from high-risk zones.

This shift aims to eventually transfer 100% of front-line logistics missions to robotic systems, keeping human personnel out of the “kill zone” where they are vulnerable to aerial drones and artillery.

Combat Assault and Fire Support — Beyond support roles, Ukraine is deploying armed robots equipped with machine guns, grenade launchers, and explosives to conduct direct combat operations.

These systems are used to assault enemy positions, lay and clear mines, and even engage Russian aerial drones using net launchers or electronic warfare modules. In notable instances, Ukrainian robotic units have successfully stormed Russian positions and taken prisoners without infantry involvement.

Operational Scale and Future Goals — The use of UGVs has surged significantly, with President Volodymyr Zelensky reporting over 22,000 missions in a three-month period in mid-2026. The military aims to field at least 50,000 UGVs in 2026, with the strategic goal of replacing up to one-third of frontline infantry with robotic systems to enhance operational endurance and reduce human loss.

As goes Ukraine, so goes North Korea and China?

What about Russian robots?

From Brave AI:

“Russia is currently using military robots primarily for logistics, resupply, and casualty evacuation in rear areas, with limited use in mine clearance ahead of offensives.

While Russia has deployed over 30 types of ground robotic systems, with the Kuryer platform being the most widely used, their frontline combat deployment remains restricted by communication limitations and the high-risk nature of the “kill zone.”

Logistics and Support: Robots like the Kuryer and Cherepakha are heavily utilized to transport ammunition, supplies, and evacuate wounded soldiers, significantly reducing human exposure to enemy fire.

Combat Roles: Systems such as the Uran-9 and Nerekhta are employed for reconnaissance, fire support, and breaching fortified positions, often equipped with machine guns, anti-tank missiles, or flamethrowers.

Engineering and Demining: Specialized robots like the Uran-6 and Chelnok are used for mine detection and clearance, allowing engineers to operate at a safer distance.

Emerging Tactics: Russia is experimenting with kamikaze robots and integrating ground units with drone swarms for assault missions, though these applications are still evolving compared to the established logistical use.

Russia and China are allies and have ties with Iran.

What about the USA?

“The U.S. military is rapidly integrating robots to reduce human casualties, enhance situational awareness, and counter adversaries like China through the Replicator initiative, which aims to field thousands of attritable autonomous systems within 18 to 24 months.

Human-Machine Integration: The Army is forming Human-Machine Integrated Formations (H-MIF) where robots serve as scouts, logisticians, and “bullet sponges” to take the first hits in combat, thereby preserving human lives for ethical decision-making.

Autonomous AI Systems: New partnerships, such as with EdgeRunner AI , are deploying onboard neural networks that allow drones and ground robots to continue missions and navigate complex environments even when jamming disrupts their connection to human operators.

Humanoid Combat Robots: Startups like Foundation are deploying Phantom humanoid robots for dangerous tasks like breaching operations and reconnaissance, with plans to expand their roles to include carrying and potentially firing standard military weapons.

Multi-Domain Warfare: The Air Force is developing Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) to fly alongside manned fighters, while the Navy uses unmanned surface vessels for persistent surveillance and mine clearance.

Specialized Roles: Quadrupedal robots (e.g., Ghost Robotics Vision 60) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are widely used for explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), mine clearing, and carrying heavy payloads in rugged terrain.

The USA looks like it is trailing China in developing mobile robot technologies to me!

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