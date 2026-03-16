From here;

Chinese rival to Amazon and Argos launches bargain megastore in Britain

‘A massive Chinese e-commerce firm has officially touched down in Britain, aiming to blow rivals like Amazon and Argos out of the water with rock-bottom prices.

JD.com, China‘s biggest retailer, has unleashed its JoyBuy platform for UK shoppers today. The £30 billion e-commerce titan is promising a shopping revolution, selling everything from high-tech gadgets and home appliances to beauty hauls and weekly groceries.’

What will I be selling? From Brave AI;

‘Joybuy UK will sell products from a wide range of major brands across technology, appliances, beauty, home, and groceries. Key brands include Apple, Samsung, Sony, LG, Philips, LEGO, DJI, HP, Hisense, Lenovo, TCL, Xiaomi, PlayStation, Braun, DeLonghi, L’Oréal Paris, Brita, Bodum, Nutribullet, and Amazon.

The platform features dedicated brand stores for several of these, offering an immersive shopping experience with full product ranges, new launches, and exclusive promotions. Joybuy also emphasizes competitive pricing, same-day delivery (for orders placed by 11am), and free delivery on orders over £29, supported by its own logistics network in the UK, including warehouses in Milton Keynes and Luton.’

This the latest incursion into the UK – again from Brave AI;

‘China General Nuclear Power (CGN) holds a 33.5% stake in the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, the UK’s first new nuclear plant since 1995, and has secured a 20% stake in the planned Sizewell C project.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) controls over 25% of the UK’s oil production and accounts for 10% of the country’s energy needs.

China Investment Corporation (CIC), China’s sovereign wealth fund, owns:

A 10% stake in Heathrow Airport (valued at £1.65bn),

A 9% stake in Thames Water (£1.2bn),

A 49% stake in Neptune Energy (£1.37bn),

A 90% stake in logistics firm Logicor (£9.7bn).

Jingye Group acquired British Steel in November 2019 for £50m and pledged £1.2bn in investment to modernize the company and secure 3,200 jobs.

Geely Automobile owns Manganese Bronze, the manufacturer of London black cabs, and has a majority stake in Lotus Cars.

Bright Scholar, backed by China’s Country Garden Group, owns 17 UK private schools, including Thetford Grammar School and Bournemouth Collegiate College.

Wanda Group holds a 92% stake in Sunseeker, Britain’s largest luxury yacht-maker.

Hony Capital acquired Pizza Express in 2014 for £900m.

Sanpower Group bought a majority stake in House of Fraser in 2014 for £480m.

C Banner International acquired Hamleys in 2015 for £100m.

Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco) holds a 12% stake in Rio Tinto, valued at $14.2bn.

Ctrip (China’s largest online travel company) acquired Skyscanner in 2016 for $1.74bn.

China Development Bank invested $3bn in Barclays Bank, the largest single investment by a Chinese entity in the UK.

National Grid sold a 61% stake in its UK gas distribution business to a consortium led by CIC and Macquarie in 2016.

MTR Corporation (Hong Kong) holds a 30% stake in South Western Railway and operates the London Crossrail franchise.

Cineworld (owner of Odeon UCI cinemas) is majority-owned by a Chinese investor group.

Manchester City Football Club and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both owned by Chinese conglomerates (Fosun International and others).’

And I autos from Brave AI;

‘Chinese automakers have made a significant and rapid impact on the UK car market in recent years, with their presence growing faster than any previous foreign brand entry.

MG remains the most popular Chinese brand in the UK, with 85,155 sales in 2025 and a market share of 4.2%, making it the 10th best-selling brand. Its MG HS was the best-selling standalone Chinese car, ranking 8th overall in the UK.

BYD has surged from 8,800 sales in 2024 to 51,422 in 2025, capturing 2.5% of the market and becoming the UK’s largest international market. Its Seal U model entered the top 10 bestsellers in September 2025.

Jaecoo and Omoda, both owned by Chery Group, have also made strong inroads. The Jaecoo 7 ranked 4th in September 2025, outselling brands like Honda and Seat. Together, these brands have contributed to Chinese models achieving over 10% market share in the last quarter of 2025, with Chinese brands accounting for 9.7% of all new car registrations in 2025 (around 196,000 vehicles).

The rise is driven by competitive pricing, strong tech features, and increasing reliability. Many Chinese brands are now built in China for the UK market, and nearly 13.5% of all UK new cars sold in 2025 were manufactured in China, including models from Volvo, Polestar, and even Tesla.

Despite some concerns over insurance costs and dealer networks, Chinese EVs are now a dominant force in the electric segment—making up 27.9% of all EVs sold in 2025. With new brands like GWM (Haval, Poer) and Xiaomi expected in the UK by 2026, the presence of Chinese automakers is set to grow further.’

UK GDP is being hollowed out – economic warfare!

No wonder they need a massive mega-embassy!

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