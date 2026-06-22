From Brave AI:

“GLM-5.2 is an open-weight large language model developed by Chinese AI startup Z.ai (formerly Zhipu AI), designed specifically for long-horizon autonomous coding and agentic workflows. Launched on June 13, 2026, the model features 753 billion total parameters (with 40 billion active via Mixture-of-Experts) and a 1 million-token context window.

The model has gained significant attention in Silicon Valley for its MIT open-source license, allowing free download, modification, and self-hosting. Key technical and performance highlights include:

Benchmark Performance : GLM-5.2 outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 on key coding benchmarks like FrontierSWE (74.4% vs. 72.6%) and SWE-bench Pro (62.1 vs. 58.6). It also ranks first in design quality on the Design Arena benchmark with an ELO score of 1,360.

Cost Efficiency : API pricing is significantly lower than US rivals, costing $1.40 per million input tokens and $4.40 per million output tokens —roughly one-sixth the cost of comparable proprietary models.

Architectural Innovations : It utilizes an IndexShare mechanism to reduce compute FLOPs by 2.9 times for long contexts and features selectable “Thinking Modes” (”Max” for peak intelligence, “High” for efficiency).

Strategic Timing: The release coincided with US export controls restricting access to Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5, positioning GLM-5.2 as a viable, unrestricted alternative for global developers. The model runs efficiently on Huawei silicon, avoiding reliance on Nvidia chips.

Despite trailing Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.8 slightly on some raw terminal coding metrics, GLM-5.2 is widely regarded as a top-tier open-source alternative that challenges the dominance of US-based proprietary AI systems.

You may be curious as to how the UK and EU are looking to compete:

From Brave AI again!:

“Both the UK and the EU are developing their own Large Language Models (LLMs), though their strategies and maturity levels differ significantly.

European Union LLMs The EU is prioritizing data sovereignty, privacy, and regulatory compliance with the EU AI Act over raw computational scale. Key European models include:

Mistral AI (France): Offers open-weight models like Mistral Large 3 , focusing on efficiency and multilingual parity.

Aleph Alpha (Germany): Specializes in sovereign AI for government and critical infrastructure with explainable models.

LightOn (France): Focuses on confidential knowledge systems with full data isolation.

EUROLLM : An open-source initiative supporting all official EU languages and local dialects.

Stability AI (UK-based, non-EU): Produces open-source models like Stable LM and image generators, though it faces financial instability.

UK LLMs The UK lacks a comprehensive AI Act (following a pro-innovation, light-touch approach) but is building sovereign capability through academic and public-private partnerships:

BritLLM : A UK-designed model led by UCL and LLM.org.uk , trained on UK-specific data and languages including Welsh , Scots , and Irish .

Locai : An early-phase open-source LLM by Locai Labs designed for UK users seeking alternatives to US-based services.

DeepMind (UK): While owned by Google, its foundational research (Transformer architecture) and models like Gopher remain headquartered in the UK.

Cohere Command R: A UK-present model focused on Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) for enterprise accuracy.

Key Differences

Regulation : EU models must comply with the EU AI Act (staged enforcement from 2025–2026), while the UK relies on existing laws (UK GDPR) and voluntary safety institutes.

Focus : EU models emphasize GDPR compliance and multilingual support ; UK models emphasize national language preservation and academic innovation .

Availability: Many European models are open-weight or self-hostable, whereas UK models are often part of broader academic or government initiatives.

Maybe the EU and UK LLM’s simply use US or Chinese AI LLMs ans simply stick a label over the top of them. Watch for US/Chinese lawsuits over IP followed by regulations that throttle American/Chinese models!

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